Watch Emma Stone Nail Steve Martin's Planes, Trains and Automobiles Expletive-Filled Monologue

The original scene sees Steve Martin drop a string of F-bombs on an unsuspecting rental-car employee in 1987's Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Emma Stone's newest role in Cruella may not exactly be in the slapstick-comedy sphere, but the Oscar-winning actress has just proven that her funny bone is still fully intact.

"You can start by wiping that f---ing dumbass smile off your lazy f---ing cheeks. And then you can give me a f---ing automobile," began a straight-faced Stone, 32, mimicking Martin's words to the unsuspecting rental-car agent in the film. "A f---ing Datsun. A f---ing Toyota. A f---ing Mustang. A f---ing Buick. Four f---ing wheels and a seat."

"Sir, I really don't care for the way you're speaking to me," host Jimmy Kimmel responded as the agent, upon encouragement from his guest.

"And I really don't care for the way your company left me in the middle of f---ing nowhere with f---ing keys to a f---ing car that isn't f---ing there," Stone continued. "And I really didn't care to f---ing walk down a f---ing highway and across a f---ing runway to get back here and have you smile in my f---ing face. I want a f---ing car ... right ... f---ing ... now."

"Wow, beautifully done," Kimmel, 53, praised the star, joking in addition, "You should do more of this acting stuff."

Directed by John Hughes, Planes, Trains and Automobiles stars Martin, 75, and the late John Candy as a pair of ill-assorted men who share a three-day journey full of various misadventures while trying to get home to Chicago from New York City for Thanksgiving.

In August, Deadline reported that Will Smith and Kevin Hart were set to star in a remake of the iconic comedy for Paramount Pictures, with Hart's Hartbeat Productions and Smith's Westbrook Studios set to produce.

Meanwhile, Stone's latest (and long-awaited) project, Cruella, has finally hit theaters and Disney+. In the prequel film to 101 Dalmatians, the actress plays the titular villain — the second to do so in live action after Glenn Close.