Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz Battle It Out in Hilarious New Trailer for The Favourite

Watch out, Rachel Weisz! Emma Stone is coming for your job.

The two Oscar winners face off in The Favourite, an upcoming biopic about Queen Anne, who reigned between 1702 and 1707. The film follows as Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and her advisor Lady Sarah (Weisz) prepare for war with France.

But while Lady Sarah is busy strategizing, in comes new servant Abigail (Stone) who becomes quite the royal pain. Stone’s character hatches a plan to become the Queen’s new trusted companioned and ‘favourite,’ all while Weisz watches.

As the confrontation comes to a head, Weisz corners Stone in a library and threatens her.

“If you do not go, I will start kicking you and I won’t stop,” she says.

Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, director Yorgos Lanthimos, Olivia Colman and Jow Alwyn at the Venice Film Festival premiere of the movie. Splash News

While both Colman and Weisz worked with director Yorgos Lanthimos before onThe Lobster, this film marks Stone’s debut with the filmmaker, whose most recent film was The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn, who is dating Taylor Swift. He seems to be some sort of love interest for Stone, though the actress kicks him in the groin when he tries to kiss her in the trailer.

The Favourite hits theaters Nov. 23.