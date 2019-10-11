Emma Stone Calls Playing Cruella de Vil 'Bananas,' Praises Former Cruella Glenn Close as 'GOAT'

Emma Stone has a big fur coat to fill.

The actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight Thursday evening about taking on the role of Cruella de Vil in Disney’s upcoming live-action film Cruella. The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians and made even more iconic in 1996, when Glenn Close first brought Cruella to life in live action.

“It’s pretty trippy. It’s wild,” Stone, 30, told ET of portraying Cruella at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap, which hits theaters on Oct. 18. “Right now, I’m tired all the time, but there are times where I’m like … ‘This is bananas.’ “

She praises Close as “obviously, the GOAT,” in the role but notes of her own involvement, “I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time.”

“So yes, [Glenn]’s incredible, but this comes before [Close’s] story,” Stone adds of the upcoming prequel. “This leads to her, to where she becomes true greatness.”

Disney shared a first look at Stone as Cruella during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, this past August. In the image, Stone sported Cruella’s signature two-toned hairstyle, dark eye makeup and a red lip.

She held the leashes of three Dalmatians in the photo, while costars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser — who play Cruella’s lackeys Jasper and Horace, respectively — posed in the background.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stone revealed that Cruella will be a “punk rock” live-action origin story for the classic villain, taking place in 1970s London.

Also starring Emma Thompson, the film is directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie.

The movie is the latest villain-focused Disney retelling. The studio previously found huge success with 2014’s Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie, who reprises the role for the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sequel, out Oct. 18.

Cruella is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2021.