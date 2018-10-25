Emma Stone Says Her 'Organs Shifted' While Wearing a Corset for The Favourite

Emma Stone got to slip into gorgeously elaborate costumes in The Favourite — but they came with some serious side-effects.

The Oscar winner, 29, stopped by the Graham Norton Show where she revealed the horror of having to shoot in a corset in order to fit the time period. The movie takes place in the early 1700s while Queen Anne battled with France, forcing Stone and her fellow leading ladies Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz into way-too-tight clothing.

“Women existed like that for such a long time, which gives you a lot of sympathy for that time period and what they were going through,” Stone says. “For the first month, I couldn’t breathe.”

The actress adds that the only thing that would relieve her discomfort was the smell of menthol. “I would smell menthol and it would make me think I was in a wide-open space and could breathe for a moment in time,” she says. “After a month, all my organs shifted — it was gross and if you don’t have to, don’t do it!”

RELATED: Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman Already Winners in First Awards Season Nominations

Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman Atsushi Nishijima/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation (3)

Luckily Stone had Colman and Weisz to lean on, and the trio is already earning awards for their performances. The Gotham Independent Film Awards chose to give all three a special jury award at their ceremony in November, and all three ladies are seen as likely front-runners to nab Oscar nominations for their performances.

It’s not lost on Stone how special it was to take part in a movie with three strong female characters.

“I had so, so much fun,” she admits. “It was amazing to find one part that is really hilarious, layered and complex, particularly for a female, but there were three. Reading through the script it was insane that these women are so full bodied and fantastic, it was so exciting.”

The Favourite, also starring Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn, hits theaters Nov. 23.