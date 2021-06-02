Emma Stone Clears Up Rumors She Broke Her Shoulder at a Spice Girls Concert

The actress revealed that she instead broke her shoulder in "two places" when she "slipped" at a house party the night before the event

Emma Stone is setting the record straight.

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the 32-year-old Cruella actress was asked by host Ellen DeGeneres to address rumors that she broke her shoulder during a Spice Girls concert in the summer of 2019.

While Stone — a known Spice Girls superfan — confirmed she did break her shoulder before the filming of Cruella, the concert apparently had nothing to do with the incident.

"I broke my shoulder in June of 2019, and we were supposed to start filming Cruella like August, or maybe even July, of 2019," Stone began. "And I broke my shoulder in two places."

"But for some reason, the story became that I broke my shoulder at the Spice Girls concert — that I was on somebody's shoulders and fell and broke my own shoulder — and it's not true!" she continued.

Emma Stone; Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

As DeGeneres, 63, expressed her confusion as to how the rumor even became a thing, Stone agreed. "I wasn't on anybody's shoulders! I'd already broken my shoulder," the Easy A star said. "I couldn't get on anyone else's."

Stone said she had actually broken her shoulder the night before attending the girl group's London concert.

"I was supposed to go to the Spice Girls concert in London, and I did go, but the night before someone had a little house party nearby," she said. "And this was 2019, pre-COVID, so people could all be together and mingle."

"And I was on, it was like a waxed floor in this house, and I slipped, and my arm went back behind me and I broke my shoulder," Stone continued. "And then I went to the Spice Girls concert the next day, wore one of those little cuffs."