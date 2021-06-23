Emma Stone Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Dave McCary at Padres Baseball Game

Emma Stone and Dave McCary made a rare appearance together after their quiet 2020 wedding and arrival of their daughter

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary are big time Padres fans!

The couple were seen attending the San Diego Padres game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego on Tuesday where they stopped by the announcer booth to say hi. The duo wore Padres jerseys for the fun outing, even though they reside in Los Angeles.

Stone and McCary posed with announcers Mark Grant and Don Orsillo, who then posted photos from the fun encounter on Twitter.

"La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres!" Grant wrote alongside a shot of him with the couple.

"Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live," wrote Orsillo, also posing with the two.

Also low-key was the arrival of their first child, a daughter, in March.

"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source close to Stone previously told PEOPLE. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

"Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life," said the Stone source about her privacy. "Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other."

As she settles into her new life as a family of three, Stone is enjoying life as a working mom, according to the source.