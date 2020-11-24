"Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa," Emma Stone recalled

Emma Stone Looks Back on Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the 2011 Golden Globes

Emma Stone is recalling being starstruck at her first Golden Globes — thanks to the Hollywood presence of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

On Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show, the 32-year-old actress looked back on attending the 2011 Golden Globes for the first time, telling host Jimmy Fallon,"I went with my mom. That was my first time going to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting and so I took my mom with me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And at the time, the Easy A star truly got the A-list experience, then revealing how she and her mom were seated next to none other than Pitt and Jolie.

"We were like, ‘Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa,'" she explained.

The story took a hilarious turn when Stone recalled her mother drinking some champagne and trying to make "small talk" with the famous duo.

Image zoom Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt | Credit: Vince Bucci/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Image zoom Emma Stone | Credit: Vince Bucci/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"My mom never drinks, and she had champagne that night, which was, you know, probably not the best idea, but she was having a wonderful time," The Favourite star said. "And she started asking Angelina Jolie, like, ‘Do you have kids?… What do you guys [do]?’"

"I was like, ‘You have got to be out of your [mind].’ She completely knew, but she was, like, making small talk about the kids," Stone laughed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Luckily, Stone said that Jolie, who shares six children — sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh and Vivienne, 12 — with Pitt, didn't seem to mind. "They were so nice. They were so nice. We had a blast. We had a really good time. That was a very fun night," Stone said.

And while the actress will always remember her Golden Globes chat with Jolie and Pitt as a milestone moment, the La La Land star recently celebrated a new life milestone: marrying longtime love Dave McCary.

Image zoom Emma Stone, Dave McCary | Credit: Dave McCary/Instagram

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in September that the Oscar-winning actress and Saturday Night Live segment director had officially tied the knot. They first announced their engagement on his Instagram in December 2019.