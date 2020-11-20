The Croods: A New Age is in select theaters on Nov. 25, 2020

Emma Stone's Croods Character Shows Off Her Scars to Kelly Marie Tran's Newcomer in Scene from Sequel

Emma Stone and Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran are teaming up in The Croods: A New Age.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the upcoming animated film, Stone reprises her role as Eep Crood, the oldest daughter of Grug Crood (Nicolas Cage), who befriends Tran's Dawn Betterman, the daughter of a rival family who claims they are better and more evolved than the Croods.

In the clip, Eep and Dawn bond over Eep's scars — some from battles against thorn crabs, razor worms or scorpion badgers, and multiple bite marks from Eep's little sister, Sandy.

As Dawn looks on in awe, Eep decides to show her a wound that not even her father Grug knows about.

The Croods: A New Age is set for a Thanksgiving release and comes seven years after the release of the first film, 2013's The Croods.

Stone, Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds and Cloris Leachman all reprise their roles as the prehistoric family. The sequel finds the cave people meeting a new, more "modern" family: the Bettermans voiced by Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Tran.

Director Joel Crawford described the animated movie as a "crazy, epic, comedy-adventure," adding that "at its heart, it’s about two very different families discovering that their future is brighter together," Variety reported in September.