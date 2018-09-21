Emma Stone and Jonah Hill first burst onto the scene together in 2007’s Superbad with their hilarious and captivating performances in the hit teen comedy.

11 years later, Stone and Hill have cemented their spots as Hollywood heavyweights, with Stone picking up an Oscar in 2017 for La La Land and Hill earning two nominations of his own. The two stayed friends through it all and finally, after over a decade, get to share the screen together again in the new Netflix show Maniac, streaming now.

“We’ve always stayed in touch, so it wasn’t really like, ‘Oh my god, we haven’t seen each other for a decade and now we’re getting to know each other again!’ But it was amazing to spend so much time in a row together,” Stone, 29, told reporters at the New York premiere of the series on Thursday night.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Columbia Pictures

Hill, 34, agreed, “Yeah, it was just condensed. Working with people in our business, if you love them, is great because it’s like a really concentrated amount of time. We’re always in different places making stuff, so it was great.”

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone in Maniac Michele K. Short/Netflix

In Maniac, Hill and Jonah play characters who enter a pharmaceutical trial promising to fix any broken parts of the mind permanently with zero side-effects. Because of the trial, Hill and Stone’s characters often end up in different worlds with crazy costume changes, owing to some really interesting paparazzi pictures while they were filming.

“It was pretty weird whenever there were like paparazzi pictures of us in mullets or weird tattoos,” Stone said of people getting to see their costumes without context. But she admitted that it was worse for Hill.

“I’m surprised at how much people actually believed, like, ‘What is going on?!’ ” Hill joked. “I’m always surprised by the reaction of that, people think it’s real.”

Maniac is on Netflix now.