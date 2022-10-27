Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn to Reunite with 'The Favourite' Director Yorgos Lanthimos on New Movie

Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn previously costarred in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 film The Favourite

Published on October 27, 2022 02:37 PM
Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie And?
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn are working together again.

On Thursday, Searchlight Picturess announced that Alwyn has joined the cast of director Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie, titled And, alongside Stone, according to the The Hollywood Reporter.

The three previously collaborated on the 2018 film The Favourite, which was nominated for 10 Oscars. Olivia Colman won Best Actress for her performance as Queen Anne, while Stone, 33, and Rachel Weisz both earned Best Supporting Actress nominations.

"We are so excited to be collaborating with Joe once again after our extraordinary journey together on The Favourite," Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, presidents of Searchlight Pictures, said in a statement to THR. "He is a brilliant actor and a welcome addition to the all-star cast Yorgos has put together here."

And's cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau, according to THR. The plot of the upcoming movie has not yet been revealed, but And starts filming in New Orleans this month, the outlet reported.

Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone, the favourite
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Lanthimos' past films include 2015's The Lobster and 2017's The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The Greek writer-director's next feature film, Poor Things, is expected to release in 2023 and stars Stone, Qualley, Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef and comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

In May, Stone told reporters in Athens that working with Lanthimos is "a great gift" after she appeared in his 30-minute short film Bleat, released this year.

"I don't know if it's the hardest project I've ever done, but it was definitely a challenge," Stone said at a May press conference. "I could talk for hours about the things I like in working with Yorgos."

And will also make for a reunion between 31-year-old Alwyn and Qualley, 28. The duo star in the upcoming A24 thriller Stars at Noon, in which they play a young American journalist (Qualley) and an Englishman (Alwyn) who fall for one another during a time of political unrest in Nicaragua.

Alwyn is known for movies like Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (2016), Boy Erased (2018), Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and Harriet (2019). He also stars on Hulu's Conversations with Friends series.

