Emma Stone Is Engaged! Inside Her Sweet Relationship with Fiancé, SNL Director Dave McCary

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are engaged!

The Oscar winner and the Saturday Night Live segment director announced their engagement on his social media Wednesday night, with friends, family and fans quickly flooding the comments section to wish them congratulations.

Their engagement comes just over two years after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017, with a source at the time telling PEOPLE that Stone, 31, and McCary, 34, had been dating for three months.

The couple met when Stone hosted NBC’s long-running comedy variety show at the end of 2016, and the two collaborated on a taped sketch directed by McCary titled “Wells for Boys.” The comedian directed the sketch, in which Stone plays a mom who’s baffled by her young son’s affinity for wells for “sensitive boys” where they can whisper their feelings and secrets.

Stone was promoting La La Land at the time, and she’d go on to win the Oscar for Best Actress just a few months later.

Stone and McCary have remained private about their relationship and rarely stepped out together at first, but Stone attended the premiere of McCary’s movie Brigsby Bear in July 2017. The pair were spotted as part of a group that left the Los Angeles event together.

A source told PEOPLE that year that McCary isn’t interested in fame.

“He’s never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them,” a source told PEOPLE in 2017. “Even in party situations he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill.”

The two kept their relationship low-key for the first year but slowly started stepping out together at the beginning of 2019. They made their debut as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Stone was nominated for her work in The Favourite.

McCary sat by Stone’s side during the show and was seen celebrating with her throughout the night. They also posed for their first picture together during the outing.

Just days before the SAG Awards, the couple made their first public outing together at a L.A. Clippers basketball game against the Golden State Warriors.

They then started stepping out publicly more often, with dinner outings in April. The couple also attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty together that month after Stone hosted for the fourth time.

The two were guests at Stone’s close pal Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding to Cooke Maroney in Rhode Island in mid-October.

They were most recently seen walking around New York City earlier this month.

Prior to McCary, Stone was in a relationship with Andrew Garfield, from whom she split in 2015 after almost four years of dating.

Despite the breakup, Stone and Garfield are supportive exes and friends. In May 2017, Stone visited the actor, 35, in London during a break from filming The Favourite. Garfield had been starring in the 25th-anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theatre.