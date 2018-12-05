Emma Stone Has Never Seen Easy A: 'Who Wants To Watch Themselves for That Long?'

Emma Stone may have earned her place in audience’s hearts after Easy A — but that doesn’t mean she’s seen it.

After memorable roles in movies like Superbad, The House Bunny and Zombieland, Stone cemented herself as an A-list actress with her breakout performance in 2010’s Easy A. But the actress, 30, tells Timothée Chalamet in Variety‘s “Actor on Actor” series that she still hasn’t seen the hit teen comedy.

“I haven’t seen it. No, I’ve seen some scenes,” she admits. “But I went to a friends and family screening to see it and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?”

The Favourite actress doesn’t have a lot of fond memories from filming the movie, either. Stone tells Chalamet that the pressure of being the lead in the movie got to her while filming.

“I was really in love with that script, but I put so much pressure — I was 20 and I put so much pressure on myself,” she says. “While we were shooting it I was just going nuts and was like, ‘I don’t know, this whole thing could fall apart, I have no idea.’ ‘Cause I had to be there all day every day. And if I wasn’t on screen, I was narrating and it was just too much me.”

She continued, “It was kind of like, I just felt like it had to be well calibrated throughout and it was the first time that I had ever had to rely on myself mostly to be able to carry all that. I think I just put so much pressure on myself.”

Stone also reminisces about her time filming the 2011 movie The Help along with Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard and more.

“It was such a beautiful — we were all in Mississippi together, everybody lived two blocks from each other,” she recalls. “It was the first time I really understood what it is to have the family away from home and spending all that time together. It built something irreplaceable.”

The Favourite is in theaters now.