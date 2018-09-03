Emma Stone Gushes Over Her ‘Dear, Wonderful Friend’ Ryan Gosling: ‘He’s So Special’

Emma Stone has nothing but wonderful things to say about her friend and costar Ryan Gosling.

“I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” Stone, 29, gushed during a Q&A session on Saturday at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Stone went on to share that “it makes me emotional” to speak about her “dear, wonderful friend.” The two have worked together on La La Land, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Gangster Squad.

“He’s so special,” she continued. “He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

RELATED: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s Cutest Red Carpet Moments Ever

The Academy Award winner was also honored for her career at the festival, and although Gosling, 37, was not in attendance, La La Land director Damien Chazelle was on hand to present her with a silver medal.

Right before the 2017 Academy Awards where Stone picked up her first-ever win, Gosling opened up about how special it’s been that the pair have shared the screen together so many times.

“It’s so much fun working with her,” he told ABC. “We’ve been really lucky that we were asked to improvise on our first film together, and that’s where we created a connection.”

“We’ve been really lucky to work that way,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were worried about La La Land at first

Having known Gosling for years, Stone also has a few insights into the actor’s life that even the most devoted fans might not be aware of.

In a video interview for Vanity Fair‘s Women in Hollywood issue last year, Stone revealed that the actor is actually a huge fan of Twizzlers.

“Ryan can eat more Twizzlers than anyone you’ve ever met,” the actress remarked. “He would keep it in his coat pocket and just, you know, hand out Twizzlers and eat Twizzlers himself. That was his move on La La Land.”

When asked if she’s a Twizzler or Red Vine girl herself, Stone completely balked at the idea that there’s even a competition.

“Twizzlers, my God!” Stone said while making a disgusted face. “Ugh, Red Vines, ugh. Even thinking about Red Vines makes me want to cry.”