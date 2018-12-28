Emma Stone Says She Felt 'Gloomy for About a Week' After Turning 30

Emma Stone wasn’t totally ready to leave her 20s behind when she turned 30 years old on Nov. 6.

“I got gloomy for about a week,” Stone told British Vogue in a new interview. “But realized the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.”

But despite getting older, the award-winning actress reveals she’s learned plenty of important things along the way.

“It’s okay if not everybody likes you,” Stone said. “So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable. Nobody knows what they’re doing! We’re all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

Stone, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her roles in The Favourite and Manic, also opened up about her evolution in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Elle‘s September 2018 cover story.

“My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive,” she said. “It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, now what do I actively want as an adult?”

The biggest change in Stone’s life, she said, is her mindset in regards to starting a family.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the actress said. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”