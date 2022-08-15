Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline

Saturday Night Live can count Emma Stone and Dave McCary as yet another couple who found love on the set of the sketch comedy show.

Much like Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson or Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, the pair first met while filming an SNL episode when Stone returned to host in December 2016. The Cruella actress starred in a sketch that McCary wrote, and the two reportedly hit it off from there.

The notoriously private couple managed to keep a lot of the details of their early relationship off the radar, though a source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2017 that Stone and McCary were officially an item. They made their award show debut at the 2019 SAG Awards, and later tied the knot in September 2020. In March 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

From their very first introduction to celebrating their first child, here's a timeline of Emma Stone and Dave McCary's relationship.

December 3, 2016: Emma Stone and Dave McCary meet at Saturday Night Live

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Stone met McCary for the first time in December 2016 when she returned to host Saturday Night Live. Stone starred in the "Wells for Boys" sketch that McCary wrote.

June 2017: Emma Stone and Dave McCary are spotted at the premiere of Brigsby Bear

While the two tried to keep things under wraps, a few months later Stone was spotted at the premiere for Brigsby Bear, which was directed by McCary. Stone didn't confirm her attendance, but a fan captured a video of the two walking together.

October 2017: A source confirms to PEOPLE that Emma Stone and Dave McCary are dating

A source close to Stone and McCary confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE nearly a year after they were first introduced. At the time, the source said that they had been dating for at least three months.

January 5, 2019: Emma Stone walks the Golden Globes red carpet without Dave McCary

Fans who were hoping to spot Stone and McCary together at the Golden Globes may have been disappointed when Stone attended alone. As PEOPLE noted at the time, the pair had not been seen together in public for almost a year.

January 18, 2019: Emma Stone and Dave McCary go to a basketball game

Dave McCary and Emma Stone. Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Stone and McCary had a public date night only a few days later when they went to a Los Angeles Clippers game together in January 2019.

January 27, 2019: Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the SAG Awards together

Richard Heathcote/Getty

That same month, the two made their award show debut in January 2019 when they attended the SAG Awards together. Stone walked the red carpet alone, but was later joined by McCary inside the event. The pair sat together at a table and were seen chatting throughout the night, while Stone patting his thigh at one point.

February 24, 2019: Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Oscars

Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Academy Awards. While she and McCary weren't photographed attending any afterparties together, Variety's Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin captured a video of the two walking the red carpet.

April 4, 2019: Emma Stone and Dave McCary spark engagement rumors

Stone was photographed wearing a diamond ring on that finger in April 2019, but at the time the actress didn't clarify if she was engaged to McCary.

August 8, 2019: Emma Stone and Dave McCary enjoy a date in Santa Monica

McCary and Stone enjoyed a low-key but romantic date in Santa Monica in early August 2019. In photos published by The Daily Mail, Stone was again wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

December 4, 2019: Emma Stone and Dave McCary announce they are engaged

Stone and McCary finally confirmed their engagement on Dec. 4, 2019. McCary shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Stone smiling as she held out her engagement ring toward the camera.

The news came just as a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Stone and McCary purchased a home in Malibu, California together in the summer of 2019.

December 8, 2019: Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend a Saturday Night Live afterparty together

BACKGRID

Stone and McCary were all smiles when they were photographed at an afterparty for Saturday Night Live only days after confirming their engagement.

March 2020: Emma Stone and Dave McCary postpone their wedding plans

Like many other couples, Stone and McCary contended with the COVID-19 pandemic while planning their wedding. Page Six reported that the two postponed their planned nuptials in March 2020.

May 2020: Emma Stone is seen wearing a gold band after postponing wedding plans with Dave McCary

Stone participated in a video interview with Reese Witherspoon two months after her planned wedding date. Fans noticed the actress was wearing a gold band around her ring finger, and began to speculate that she and McCary had secretly tied the knot.

August 5, 2020: Emma Stone and Dave McCary start a production company

In August 2020, Stone and McCary further cemented their commitment to one another by starting their own production company called Fruit Tree alongside independent entertainment company A24.

Stone and McCary told Deadline, "We are thrilled to partner with our friends at A24. Their commitment to thoughtful and original storytelling and embracing artists' visions feels rare and vital, and we are incredibly grateful that they support our passion to do the same."

September 11, 2020: Emma Stone and Dave McCary spark marriage rumors again

Stone and McCary set off marriage rumors yet again when they were photographed walking around L.A. while wearing matching gold bands.

September 26, 2020: A source confirms Emma Stone and Dave McCary are married

A source close to Stone and McCary told PEOPLE that the two were married in September 2020. Representatives for the couple did not respond to requests for comment at the time.

November 4, 2020: Emma Stone hints at wanting to have children with Dave McCary

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her movie The Croods: A New Age, Stone dropped a major hint that she's ready for kids. As she put it, "I feel pretty good about starting my own pack."

January 4, 2021: A source confirms Emma Stone and Dave McCary are expecting a baby

In January 2021, a source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their first child together. The news came after the Daily Mail published photos of Stone cradling her baby bump while on a walk with a friend.

February 6, 2021: Emma Stone is photographed with her baby bump in L.A. sans Dave McCary

Stone was photographed showing off her growing baby bump while she ran errands around L.A. in February 2021.

March 2021: Emma Stone and Dave McCary welcome their daughter

In late March 2021, a source close to Stone and McCary confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

March 31, 2021: A source tells PEOPLE Emma Stone is "excited" about motherhood

Only a few days after the news that Stone and McCary's daughter was born, a source told PEOPLE that the actress was thrilled to be a mom. The source explained, "Emma has been very excited about the baby. She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave."

June 22, 2021: Emma Stone and Dave McCary enjoy a baseball game

New parents Stone and McCary were all smiles when they attended a San Diego Padres baseball game in late June 2021. Padres announcer Mark Grant shared a photo of himself with Stone and McCary on Twitter, writing, "La La Land...Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres!"

March 7, 2022: Emma Stone and Dave McCary step out at Paris Fashion Week

TheImageDirect.com

Stone and McCary were photographed in France during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022. The pair were holding hands, and Stone smiled as they walked through the city.

May 2, 2022: Emma Stone rewears her wedding afterparty dress on the Met Gala red carpet

Stone finally gave fans a peek at her and McCary's ultra-private nuptials when she rewore one of her wedding dresses to the Met Gala. The actress graced the red carpet in a white Louis Vuitton mini dress with a feather hem. "Sartorial revival," the Louis Vuitton Instagram account captioned a photo of Stone, revealing that the dress had originally been designed for Stone and McCary's wedding afterparty.