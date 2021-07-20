The movie is being written and directed by Julio Torres, a Saturday Night Live writer who wrote the sketch on which Stone and McCary met

Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Team Up to Produce Movie by SNL Comedian Julio Torres

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary are working together once again—only this time the collaboration will take place behind the screen.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in March, will produce Julio Torres' film debut for A24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Torres, 34, will write, direct and star in the comedy alongside Tilda Swinton, the outlet reported. Torres' writing roots take place in Saturday Night Live, where he wrote sketches for the long-running sketch comedy show.

McCary, 36, directed Torres' 2016 SNL sketch "Wells for Boys" — which happens to be the very sketch where the director and Stone first met.

Torres is also known for his HBO stand-up special My Favorite Shapes, which McCary directed, and his HBO comedy series Los Espookys, which is returning for a second season.

Stone, 32, and McCary quietly tied the knot in 2020 after getting engaged in December 2019. The couple also quietly welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March.

"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source close to Stone previously told PEOPLE. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

"Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life," said the Stone source about her privacy. "Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other."

As she settles into her new life as a family of three, Stone is enjoying life as a working mom, according to the source.