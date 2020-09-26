Emma Stone and Dave McCary Are Married! A Timeline of the Couple's Relationship

After months of speculation about their relationship, Emma Stone and Dave McCary have tied the knot.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that the Oscar-winning actress, 31, is married to McCary, a Saturday Night Live segment director. They first announced their engagement on his Instagram in December 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Neither Stone nor McCary, 35, has publicly discussed their nuptials, but they were spotted wearing matching rings while on a walk together in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

From meeting on SNL to their secret wedding, here’s a timeline of their relationship:

Image zoom Emma Stone and Dave McCary

The First Meeting

The couple met when Stone hosted SNL at the end of 2016 and collaborated on a taped sketch titled “Wells for Boys.” The comedian directed the sketch, in which Stone plays a mom who’s baffled by her young son’s affinity for wells for “sensitive boys” where they can whisper their feelings and secrets.

PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017.

Stone and McCary remained private about their romance, finally stepping out together in the beginning of 2019. They made their debut as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Stone was nominated for her work in The Favourite.

Later in 2019, a source told PEOPLE that the pair “got a home together in Malibu over the summer,” adding that they are “a great match.”

“Dave is a super down-to-earth guy. Most of his best friends are people he’s known since he was a kid, and he’s not affected by Hollywood,” the source added. “He’s very creative and funny, and he and Emma share the same sense of adventure.”

A Winter Engagement

Stone and McCary announced their engagement in December 2019 with a simple Instagram post showing off the Easy A actress' pearl engagement ring.

Following their engagement, an industry source told PEOPLE that the strength of Stone and McCary’s relationship lies in their ability to let each other shine.

“She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” the source said. “He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”

“Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don’t always give the other the space they need,” the source added. “But he encourages her, and she loves that.”

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Secret Wedding

The couple had postponed their wedding in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six, but fans soon began speculating that they had secretly gotten married.

In May, Stone participated in a video interview with fellow actress Reese Witherspoon and was wearing a solid gold band on her ring finger in place of the pearl engagement ring she had previously sported.

The new ring indicated to some viewers that she had tied the knot, though neither Stone nor McCary confirmed it at the time.