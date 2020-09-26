Emma Stone and Dave McCary Are Married After 3 Years of Dating

Emma Stone has tied the knot!

The Oscar-winning actress married Dave McCary after announcing their engagement on McCary's Instagram in December, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Reps for Stone did not respond to requests for comment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The confirmation of their nuptials comes two weeks after Stone, 31, was spotted wearing matching rings with McCary while on a walk together in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

Stone wore a white long-sleeved shirt with loose-fitting overalls, Birkenstock sandals and a white baseball cap, while McCary was spotted wearing a white graphic T-shirt and black pants.

Stone and McCary's engagement announcement in December featured a photo of them with Stone holding up her engagement ring, a pearl set in a diamond halo.

Image zoom Emma Stone Coleman-Rayner

Image zoom Dave McCary Coleman-Rayner

Their engagement came just over two years after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017, with a source at the time telling PEOPLE the couple had been dating for three months.

The pair met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016 and have found a balance in work and life together.

The couple had postponed their wedding in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six.

“She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” an industry source told PEOPLE in December 2019. “He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”

The industry source said the strength of Stone and McCary’s relationship lies in their ability to let each other shine.