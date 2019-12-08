Emma Stone and Fiancé Dave McCary Hold Hands During First Public Appearance Since Engagement News

Live from New York, it’s Emma Stone and her fiancé Dave McCary!

The actress, 31, and the Saturday Night Live segment producer and writer, 34, attended the sketch show’s afterparty in N.Y.C. early on Sunday, marking their first public appearance since announcing their engagement earlier this week.

Stone was photographed with a smile on her face while walking hand-in-hand with McCary. In addition to her chic dark coat, the actress’ unique pearl engagement ring was also clearly visible. Meanwhile, McCary opted for a casual ensemble, wearing a denim coat over a dark sweater and pants.

Earlier in the weekend, Stone and McCary also appeared to enjoy a night out with a group of pals, which included Amy Schumer.

On Friday, the comedian shared a selfie with the couple as well as her husband Chris Fischer. “These people love Times Square year round 🌲,” Schumer, 38, wrote alongside the smiley selfie.

Stone and McCary announced their engagement in a sweet post on his social media Wednesday night.

The Oscar winner and the SNL segment director have been dating for over two years. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017 when a source at the time said that Stone and McCary had been dating for three months.

The couple met when Stone hosted NBC’s long-running comedy variety show at the end of 2016, and the two collaborated on a taped sketch directed by McCary titled “Wells for Boys.”

Prior to their engagement, the couple was already making serious steps together. An insider previously told PEOPLE that they “got a home together in Malibu over the summer” and that they are a “great match.”

“Dave is a super down-to-earth guy. Most of his best friends are people he’s known since he was a kid, and he’s not affected by Hollywood,” the insider added. “He’s very creative and funny, and he and Emma share the same sense of adventure.”