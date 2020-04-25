She's Got Moves! Emma Stone Is Dancing on Instagram to Benefit the Child Mind Institute

Image zoom Emma Stone Venturelli/WireImage

Emma Stone is working up a sweat — and it’s taking place on Instagram!

The Oscar winner, 31, is taking over the Child Mind Institute’s Instagram page on Saturday and showing off her dance moves for #SweatFest to raise funds for the organization.

All proceeds will benefit the Child Mind Institute’s efforts in providing online groups, telehealth services, phone consultations and comprehensive resources for children and their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stone, who is a board member, will take over on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST and 12 p.m. PST with dancer Ryan Heffington. All donations that come in from Saturday to Monda will go toward the organization.

The actress has been keeping a low profile in recent months, although she did appear on fiancé Dave McCary's Instagram in December when they announced they were engaged after two years of dating.

A source told PEOPLE in December the couple "got a home together in Malibu" in the summer of 2019.

The actress and the Saturday Night Live segment director, 34, are "a great match," the source added.

"Dave is a super down-to-earth guy. Most of his best friends are people he’s known since he was a kid, and he’s not affected by Hollywood," the source continued. "He’s very creative and funny, and he and Emma share the same sense of adventure."

A different source previously told PEOPLE that McCary isn’t interested in fame and would rather focus on the people around him.

"He’s never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them," a source told PEOPLE in 2017. "Even in party situations he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill."