Emma Stone Shows Off Her Moves and Lip-Syncs to Grease While Supporting Child Mind Institute

Emma Stone is supporting a worthy cause while breaking a sweat!

On Saturday, the 31-year-old actress showed off her best moves on Instagram in support of the Child Mind Institute. Taking over the organization’s Instagram page with dancer Ryan Heffington, Stone energetically danced while lip-syncing to the Grease hit “You’re the One that I Want” and even fit in a couple of costume changes throughout the #SweatFest experience.

Opening up about the nonprofit organization, the Oscar winner, who is a board member, explained that “they’re doing telehealth conferencing for kids, teens and families all around the country and beyond” to help people “take care of their mental health as well as their physical health.”

“While we’re all taking care of our physical health, staying at home and trying to support essential workers, sometimes we need a little extra support with mental health,” Stone added.

“Big thank you to @childmindinstitute board member Emma Stone, and @ryan.heffington for taking over our Instagram Live this afternoon with #SWEATFEST,” the organization wrote on Instagram, alongside clips of Stone and Heffington.

“They're helping raise funds to enable us to support groups, provide telehealth and create online resources for children and their families, who need extra support during COVID-19,” the organization said.

Stone, who has been working with the organization since 2017, became a board member last year.

“I am honored to join the board of the Child Mind Institute, where I hope to continue to share my personal lifelong experience with anxiety and be of service to children and teens across the nation with mental health or learning disorders,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “This is a stigma-shattering organization I am deeply passionate about, and I’m looking forward to helping the Child Mind Institute continue to advance its critically important work.”

Stone has been open about her battle with anxiety in the past. In a 2017 video, she made for the organization’s #MyYoungerSelf awareness campaign, she said, “It’s so normal, everyone experiences a version of anxiety or worry in their lives and maybe we go through it in a different or more intense way, or for longer periods of time, but there’s nothing wrong with you.”

The star added, “To be a sensitive person that cares a lot that takes kids in a deeper way is actually part of what makes you amazing. Don’t ever feel like you’re a weirdo for it because we’re all weirdos.”