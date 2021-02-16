Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the titular villainess, will premiere in May

See Emma Stone as Cruella in Teaser Poster Ahead of Disney's Trailer Release

If Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil doesn't scare you, no evil thing will!

On Tuesday, Walt Disney Studios released a teaser poster for Cruella, the company's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves an an origin story for the puppy-powered classic's iconic villainess.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Displayed alongside the primarily black-and-white art — which features Stone, 32, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle — is the film's release month: May 2021. (It was previously announced that Cruella would hit theaters on May 28, 2021.)

"Hello, Cruel World. New Trailer Tomorrow," the caption reads.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Disney shared a first look at Stone as Cruella during the August 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. In the image, the Oscar-winning actress sported Cruella's black-and-white hairstyle, dark eye makeup and a red lip.

She also held the leashes of three Dalmatians in the photo, while costars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser — who play Cruella's lackeys Jasper and Horace, respectively — posed in the background.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stone revealed that Cruella will be a "punk rock" live-action origin story for the classic villain, taking place in 1970s London.

Also starring Emma Thompson, the film is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Stone in Talks to Play the Iconic Role of Cruella de Vil

Stone previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight about taking on the role of the fur-coat-loving Cruella. (The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians and made even more iconic in 1996, when Glenn Close first brought Cruella to life in live action.)

"It's pretty trippy. It's wild," Stone told ET of portraying Cruella at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap in October 2019. "Right now, I'm tired all the time, but there are times where I'm like … 'This is bananas.' "

She went on the praise Close, 73, as "obviously, the GOAT," in the role, but noted of her own involvement, "I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time."