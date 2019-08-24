Emma Stone Goes 'Punk Rock' as Cruella de Vil in First Look at Disney's Live-Action Cruella

Image zoom Emma Stone in Cruella Disney

Emma Stone is channeling her sinister side in Disney’s Cruella.

On Saturday, Disney shared a first look at the actress as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

In the first look image, Stone, 30, sports de Vil’s signature two-toned hairstyle, dark eye makeup and a red lip. She holds three Dalmatians in the photo, while costars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser stand in the background.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stone revealed on Saturday that Cruella will be a “punk rock” live-action origin story for the classic villain, taking place in 1970s London.

Also starring Emma Thompson, the film is directed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie.

The movie is the latest villain-focused Disney retelling. The studio previously found huge success with 2014’s Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie, who reprised the role for this fall’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sequel.

Stone is the second actress to take on the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 101 Dalmatians adaptation and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmatians.

Meanwhile, Thompson, 60, previously collaborated with Disney on another live-action retelling — 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, where she played Mrs. Potts. She also starred as real-life Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers in Disney’s 2013 movie Saving Mr. Banks alongside Tom Hanks.

Cruella is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2021.