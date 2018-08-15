Emma Stone Says She 'Really' Wants to Get Married & 'Have Kids' in Chat with Jennifer Lawrence

Emma Stone is reevaluating her future.

Stone, 29, opened up about how her view on love has changed over the years during a sit-down interview with friend Jennifer Lawrence for the new Elle cover story.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she said. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

The actress said she’s started to focus on what is important her life ahead of her 30th birthday. Stone told Lawrence she’s learned to value true friendship more than ever.

“I think friendship is pretty much everything,” she said. “Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life—you’re choosing your family.”

And with a milestone birthday around the corner, Stone reflected on how much her life has changed over the past decade.

“My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive,” she said. “It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, Now what do I actively want as an adult?”

One thing she doesn’t plan to change in her 30s? Her lack of social media presence. Stone said she’s perfectly happy living her life off the web.

“I think it wouldn’t be a positive thing for me,” she said. “If people can handle that sort of output and input in the social media sphere, power to them.”