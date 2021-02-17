Emma Stone Brings Fear and Punk Fun to Cruella's First Trailer

Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the titular villainess, will premiere in May

Cruella is here.

The first trailer for Emma Stone's take on the fan-favorite villain dropped on Wednesday morning, giving fans a first look at Disney's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves an origin story for the iconic villain.

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to a young Cruella in a dark, grungy London setting — who has a flair for fashion and the desire to be fabulous, feared and loved.

"I didn't see the world like everyone else, and that didn't sit well wiht some people," a bright red-headed Cruella says at the beginning of the trailer as she enters a dark manor in what appears to be a maid's uniform.

"I guess they were scared, that I would be ... a pyscho," she says as her iconic belowing laugher can be heard.

The trailer then dives into a dark, punky-flare montage featuring Cruella dressed to the nines in over-the-top couture with her famous black-and-white locks, manically driving her infamous Coup DeVil car and enjoying the wicked splendor London's fashion houses all while flashes of dalmatians can be seen throughout the clip.

As the finale shot of the trailer ends with an image of a burning building, a grungy Cruella with black makeup smeared down her face and disheveled black-and-white hair says, "I am Cruella."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Stone revealed that Cruella will be a "punk rock" live-action origin story for the classic villain, taking place in 1970s London.

Also starring Emma Thompson, the film is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya).

The actress also spoke about stepping int Glenn Close's big coat after the actress starred as the villain in the 1996 live action.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she praised Close as "obviously, the GOAT," in the role but noted of her own involvement, "I also have just loved the cartoon for a really long time."

"So yes, [Glenn]'s incredible, but this comes before [Close's] story," Stone added of the upcoming prequel. "This leads to her, to where she becomes true greatness."