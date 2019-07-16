Emma Stone in Talks to Reunite with Her La La Land Director — and Brad Pitt Might Star!

Emma Stone and Brad Pitt could find themselves in the roaring ’20s!

Both actors are reportedly circling lead roles in La La Land director Damien Chazelle’s new period-piece Babylon, according to Deadline.

The film is said to be a drama set during the 1920s in Los Angeles, and mixes historical and fictional characters to explore the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Watch Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Tease Leonardo DiCaprio About the Titanic Door Controversy

Not much is known about Chazelle’s new movie, but one of its main characters is claimed to be historical figure Clara Bow — one of the first actresses who made her transition into talkies and was dubbed “The It Girl” of Hollywood. She would be played by Stone if confirmed for the part.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty; CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

This would be Stone’s second time working with the acclaimed filmmaker as they previously worked together on the Academy Award-winning La La Land, both taking home an Oscar for their work in the movie — Stone for Best Actress and Chazelle for Best Director.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscar Nominations! Emma Stone’s ‘The Favourite’ Score Big with 10 Nods

Lionsgate, Paramount and Netflix are all vying to land Chazelle’s next project, The Hollywood Reporter reports, and the film is reported to have a $80 million – $100 million budget.