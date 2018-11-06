Emma Stone‘s outlook on life is evolving as she celebrates a huge milestone.

The Oscar winner turns 30 on Tuesday, just three months after reflecting on her past for Elle‘s September cover story. Stone chatted with pal Jennifer Lawrence, 28, about how her aspirations have changed as she approached her thirties.

“My twenties were a really interesting time, and there’s been a lot that has happened in these past 10 years, both positive and not as positive,” she said. “It’s weird how much turning 30 crystallizes your life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had in my youth and getting to do the job that I love to do and making friends and going through all of that, it’s like, now what do I actively want as an adult?”

One of the major changes has been in her personal life, and how she’s reconsidered the role children will play in her future.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she said. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

The actress also said she started to focus on what is important her life months before the big day. Stone told Lawrence she’s learned to value true friendship more than ever.

“I think friendship is pretty much everything,” she said. “Here’s another turning-30 thing I’ve realized: You pick your family. You realize that your friendships, the people who go with you into these next phases of your life—you’re choosing your family.”

Stone will soon be seen in The Favourite, which opens Nov. 23.