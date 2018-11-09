Emma Stone Reveals How Baby Spice Inspired Her Name Change: 'My Real Name Is Emily'

Taking superfandom to the next level, Emma Stone didn’t just have a favorite Spice Girl when she was younger, the actress actually asked to be called a different name because of the pop star!

“Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am,” the Maniac star, 30, revealed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Backtracking slightly, she added, “It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did. And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was.”

Stone went on to add that although she’s already seen the beloved girl group in concert twice, she definitely plans to catch them on their upcoming 2019 stadium tour, which they’ll be undertaking without Victoria Beckham.

“I saw them in concert in the ‘90s, I saw them at 02 Arena in 2008 and they recently announced a new tour and I will be going to that — somehow, ” the actress enthusiastically remarked.

“I don’t think tickets are on sale, but I’ll figure it out!” she added.

Emma Stone and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

RELATED: Viva Forever! The Spice Girls (Minus Posh) Announce 2019 U.K. Stadium Tour

Fallon then helped the Spice Girls fan take an online quiz that would reveal which member from the group she was most like.

And as the results came in, Stone seemed absolutely shocked with her results.

“I’m Posh Spice?” she gasped. “That is not — I’m shocked. I’m shocked.”

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner PA Images/Sipa

Of course, adopting the name Emma wasn’t the only way Stone emulated her favorite pop star when she was a child.

“I wanted to dress like the Spice Girls [when I was a kid],” Stone told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. “I got platform Skechers. I had bell-bottoms. A lot of peace signs.”

In fact, the actress even changed up her hairstyle to look more like Baby Spice!

“I cut bangs like Baby Spice because I had blond hair. I wanted to be Baby Spice. I wasn’t Baby because my voice sounded exactly like it does now, and I had that spunky energy going on — I wasn’t [does a baby voice] super demure and sweet. But I really wanted to be,” she added.

Stone’s new movie The Favourite opens Nov. 23.