Emma Stone Yells 'I'm Sorry' After Sandra Oh Calls Her Out at Golden Globes for Playing Asian Role

Sandra Oh just poked fun at Emma Stone‘s role in Aloha!

During Oh’s monologue at the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Oh praised Crazy Rich Asians for being “the first studio film with an Asian American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.”

The camera then panned to Stone, who could be seen mouthing “I’m sorry,” seemingly apologizing for her character Allison Ng, who is a quarter Chinese, a quarter Hawaiian and half Swedish.

The audience of course bursted into laughter as Oh held her hand over her heart, reassuring fans she was only joking.

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha." Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

When the film was released in 2015, Stone — as well as Aloha‘s casting agents — received a significant amount of backlash for not properly portraying a character of Asian descent.

Stone, 30, later addressed the miscast during an interview with News.com.au. “I’ve become the butt of many jokes,” she told the outlet.

“I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is,” the actress continued. “It’s ignited a conversation that’s important.”

Stone, however, did defend being picked as the film’s lead saying, “the character was not supposed to look like her background which was a quarter Hawaiian and a quarter Chinese.”