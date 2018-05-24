Back Together? Exes Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Spotted on a Dinner Date in N.Y.C.

Friendly exes Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reunited for a dinner date in New York City this week.

The duo were seen looking cozy at a restaurant in the West Village on Tuesday, as PageSix was first to report.

Garfield, 34, and Stone, 29, dated on-and-off for nearly four years before calling it quits in 2015.

“They never stopped caring about each other,” a source who knows Stone told PEOPLE last summer. “Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”

The pair sparked rumors of a reunion when the Oscar-winning actress visited the actor in London during a break from filming The Favourite in May 2017. Garfield had been starring in the 25th anniversary revival of Angels in America at the National Theatre, which he’s now performing on Broadway.

“She was in the audience watching the show,” an eyewitness told PEOPLE at the time. “She left backstage with him.”

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

While one Stone source said “the feeling between them is still romantic,” others told PEOPLE that the Amazing Spider-Man costars are simply supportive exes and friends.

Stone and Garfield were spotted together in London in August 2016, and sang each other’s praises during that year’s awards season. At a post-BAFTA dinner in February 2017, the two had an intimate 10-minute conversation in the middle of a crowded room.

The Hacksaw Ridge star even named Stone as the one actor or actress he’d bring along to a desert island if given the choice.

“I love Emma,” Garfield told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2016. “She’s all right. She can come.”

Another Stone source previously said that they haven’t rekindled their relationship and are focused on their careers. “They care about each other and encourage the other’s career,” the first source said. “They’re great friends.”

The source believes the two would only start dating again “if the timing is right.”