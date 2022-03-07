Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Hold Hands While Enjoying Rare Outing Together in Paris

Emma Stone and Dave McCary are keeping close while abroad.

The Oscar winner, 33, and her former Saturday Night Live writer husband, 36, were photographed holding hands in Paris on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stone first met McCary on the Saturday Night Live set when she hosted in 2016, and they collaborated on a taped sketch titled "Wells for Boys." Since then, the couple — who quietly married in 2020 after getting engaged in December 2019 — have kept their romance low-key.

PEOPLE confirmed in March 2021 that the pair welcomed their first baby together, a daughter.

A source close to Stone previously told PEOPLE that she and the Brigsby Bear director "have a great marriage" and "are a very grounded and private couple."

"Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life," the source said. "Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other."

Emma Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's "Cruella" Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in November 2018, the Cruella actress opened up about starting a family, telling ELLE that her desire to have kids evolved with age.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," she said at the time. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, 'I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids.' And then I got older and I was like, 'I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.' "