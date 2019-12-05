Emma Stone and Fiancé Dave McCary 'Got a Home Together' This Summer: They're a 'Great Match'

Emma Stone and Dave McCary were serious about their relationship months before the happy couple announced their engagement to the world.

The pair, who revealed they’re set to marry in a sweet post to McCary’s Instagram on Wednesday, “got a home together in Malibu over the summer,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner, 31, and the Saturday Night Live segment director, 34, are “a great match,” the source adds.

“Dave is a super down-to-earth guy. Most of his best friends are people he’s known since he was a kid, and he’s not affected by Hollywood. He’s very creative and funny, and he and Emma share the same sense of adventure.”

The couple have been dating since 2017 and stepped out publicly for the first time at a basketball game in January.

The pair met when the actress hosted SNL at the end of 2016 and starred in the sketch “Wells for Boys,” which McCary directed.

While Stone and McCary are relatively private about their romance, the duo have been spotted together multiple times and enjoyed a date night in New York City in April, heading out for dinner in the city after SNL rehearsals. Stone hosted the April 13 episode of the NBC variety show.

A source previously told PEOPLE that McCary isn’t interested in fame and would rather focus on the people around him.

“He’s never wanted to be famous himself, he’s wanted to showcase his funny friends and make work that lets him hang out with them,” a source told PEOPLE in 2017. “Even in party situations he’s low-key and doesn’t crave attention and is okay bouncing and doing something more chill.”