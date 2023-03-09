Emma Roberts Wishes Boyfriend Cody John a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photos

Emma Roberts and boyfriend Cody John first went public with their relationship in August

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 11:07 AM
Emma Roberts Wishes Boyfriend Cody John a Happy Birthday
Photo: Emma Roberts Instagram

Emma Roberts is celebrating boyfriend Cody John on his big day.

On Wednesday, Roberts wished John a happy birthday in an Instagram post that shows a photo of the couple riding in a helicopter together and another snapshot of her snuggling up to him on a sunny patio.

"happy birthday sheesh 🫠❤️," the Maybe I Do actress, 32, wrote in the caption to her post.

Roberts' caption appears to indicate an inside joke between her and fellow actor John, who has appeared in television series like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. The actor shared the same message in a Feb. 10 Instagram post celebrating Roberts' birthday.

The two first went public with their romance in August when John shared a photo of the two kissing while onboard a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet."

Roberts shared her first confirmation of the romance on New Year's Eve. The Maybe I Do actress posted a series of photos from the year alongside the caption, "#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties! 🪩 🥂."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first photo of the post was a snap of her and John walking hand-in-hand while she was clad in an astronaut outfit, seemingly from the set of her upcoming Prime Video movie Space Cadet — which she called her "dream project" back in November.

Roberts and John were most recently spotted in public together during a January afternoon out in New York City, where they were seen leaning in for a kiss during a daytime stroll.

Though they first went public with their romance in August, a source told Entertainment Tonight in October that Roberts and John have been dating since the summer of 2022 after meeting through mutual friends.

"She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," the source told the outlet. "Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."

Before being spotted with John, Roberts dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Rhodes, for three years. The couple separated in January 2022, but have continued to co-parent Rhodes. Roberts was also previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019.

Related Articles
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 08, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Support Each Other on Red Carpet for Their Film 'A Good Person' After Breakup
Scream 2022
Who Is Ghostface in 'Scream' ? A Guide to All the Killers in the Franchise
Actress Mo'Nique Imes-Jackson (L) and Sidney Hicks attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Mo'Nique on Why She 'Grew Out of' Open Marriage Arrangement with Husband: 'He Loved Me at My Worst'
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Recalls Growing Up a Comic Book Fan: 'Something Very Nostalgic About' Being in 'Shazam!' Sequel
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage Recalls Almost Playing a 'Sort of Emo' Superman for Director Tim Burton
Honoree Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor pose at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City.
Christine Taylor Explains Why She and Ben Stiller Rekindled Their Marriage: 'We Found This Way Back'
Margot Robbie and Megyn Kelly Have ‘Bombshell Encounter’ in Utah
Megyn Kelly Has ''Bombshell' Encounter' with Margot Robbie in Utah: 'Gracious & Friendly'
Keanu Reeves attends the UK premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4; THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Poster
Keanu Reeves Reveals He Has the Red Pill from the Original 'Matrix' Set: 'Not Stolen'
Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. Cr. Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix © 2023
Chris Rock 'Riding High' from Netflix Special: 'He Isn't Worried' About Backlash Over Jokes (Source)
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash for Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
Leslie Jones, D.L. Hughley Defend Chris Rock Against Backlash Over Will Smith Jokes: 'Sit Down'
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Joaquin Phoenix can be seen in full costume while filming scenes on the streets of Downtown Los Angeles for the highly anticipated movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux.' Pictured: Joaquin Phoenix BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
See Joaquin Phoenix Reprise 'Joker' Role on Set of Musical Sequel 'Folie à Deux' in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez Asks People to ‘Be Kinder’ Amid Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Drama: ‘My Heart Has Been Heavy’
Selena Gomez Asks People to 'Be Kinder' amid Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner Drama: 'My Heart Has Been Heavy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her High School Style with Blond Bob: 'Bored During Finals'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Tom Sizemore visits at SiriusXM Studios on September 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: John Travolta attends the Governors Ball during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
John Travolta Pays Tribute to 'Speed Kills' Costar Tom Sizemore After His Death: 'He Will Be Missed'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKAvXIrpAEM/?hl=en. Chris Candy/Instagram; American actor John Candy (1950 - 1994), circa 1990. (Photo by Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
John Candy's Children Remember Icon on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Loss Is Never Easy'
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Jake Gyllenhaal attends the "Strange World" Family Gala Screening - Arrivals at Picturehouse Central on November 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)
Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Fit Physique While Filming Scene for 'Road House' Reboot at UFC Event