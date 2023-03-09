Emma Roberts Wishes Boyfriend Cody John a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photos

Emma Roberts is celebrating boyfriend Cody John on his big day.

On Wednesday, Roberts wished John a happy birthday in an Instagram post that shows a photo of the couple riding in a helicopter together and another snapshot of her snuggling up to him on a sunny patio.

"happy birthday sheesh 🫠❤️," the Maybe I Do actress, 32, wrote in the caption to her post.

Roberts' caption appears to indicate an inside joke between her and fellow actor John, who has appeared in television series like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark. The actor shared the same message in a Feb. 10 Instagram post celebrating Roberts' birthday.

The two first went public with their romance in August when John shared a photo of the two kissing while onboard a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet."

Roberts shared her first confirmation of the romance on New Year's Eve. The Maybe I Do actress posted a series of photos from the year alongside the caption, "#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties! 🪩 🥂."

The first photo of the post was a snap of her and John walking hand-in-hand while she was clad in an astronaut outfit, seemingly from the set of her upcoming Prime Video movie Space Cadet — which she called her "dream project" back in November.

Roberts and John were most recently spotted in public together during a January afternoon out in New York City, where they were seen leaning in for a kiss during a daytime stroll.

Though they first went public with their romance in August, a source told Entertainment Tonight in October that Roberts and John have been dating since the summer of 2022 after meeting through mutual friends.

"She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," the source told the outlet. "Their friends and family are happy for the both of them and think they make a great couple."

Before being spotted with John, Roberts dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Rhodes, for three years. The couple separated in January 2022, but have continued to co-parent Rhodes. Roberts was also previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019.