Emma Roberts Steps Out for the First Time Since News of Her Split from Evan Peters

Emma Roberts looked calm as she stepped out for the first time since news of her breakup with longtime love Evan Peters.

The American Horror Story actress, 28, was photographed in Los Angeles on Friday, one day after PEOPLE confirmed she and her costar, Peters, 32, had broken off their engagement after seven years together.

Roberts looked casual in a blue printed T-shirt, brown velvet pants and a tan overcoat.

Rumors of their breakup swirled after Us Weekly and The Blast reported Roberts was seen kissing actor Garrett Hedlund during an outing on Monday night. The two were reportedly out to dinner and later shared a kiss outside the restaurant.

Emma Roberts

Reps for all three haven’t immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Roberts and Peters met while filming the 2013 indie Adult World. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters popped the question over the holidays.

“It’s really amazing,” Peters told PEOPLE in 2014 of working with his fiancée on Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology in New Orleans. “You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well. It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

They previously called off their engagement in 2015 but soon rekindled their romance.

The actors hit a rough patch in July 2013, when Roberts was arrested in connection with domestic violence in Montreal, Canada.

“It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” their reps said in a joint statement. “Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple is working together to move past it.”

Hedlund, 34, is currently starring in Netflix’s Triple Frontier opposite Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. He was famously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst for four years before they split in 2016.