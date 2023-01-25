Emma Roberts Reveals Her 'Favorite' Rom-Com Is Aunt Julia Roberts' 'My Best Friend's Wedding'

Emma Roberts and Julie Bowen guessed their way through famous romantic comedies on Watch What Happens Live

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on January 25, 2023 12:41 PM

Emma Roberts keeps her favorite romantic comedies in the family.

During 31-year-old Roberts' appearance on Watch What Happens Live Tuesday, host Andy Cohen recruited the Maybe I Do actor and fellow guest Julie Bowen for a guessing game in which the titles of famous romantic comedies slowly appeared on the screen.

Given only the year each movie released to guess from, Roberts and Bowen, 52, played their way through Never Been Kissed, Sleepless in Seattle and The Wedding Planner before they reached 1997's My Best Friend's Wedding, which stars Emma's aunt Julia Roberts.

After Emma correctly guessed the film's title, she told Bowen that the film is "her favorite." She also identified 1999's Never Been Kissed as one of her favorite romantic comedies during the segment.

My Best Friend's Wedding was directed by P.J. Hogan and follows Roberts' character, Julianne, as she discovers she's in love with her friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney). When Michael calls with news of an engagement, she fakes one to her friend George (Rupert Everett) out of desperation. Cameron Diaz also stars as Kimmy, Michael's fiancee.

Film Still from My Best Friend's Wedding Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz
Suzanne Tenner/Columbia/Tri-Star/Alamy

In April 2022, Julia, 55, reflected on the romantic comedy's legacy with E! Daily Pop ahead of the film's 25th anniversary — My Best Friend's Wedding released June 20, 1997.

"So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie, and I also just think that we really got lucky coming together," she told E!.

The star-studded cast played a big role in the film's enduring success, according to Julia.

"None of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we just had a really great chemistry," she told E!. "It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other."

As she told the outlet, Roberts remains close with many of her former costars. "Dermot and I are still really great friends — we talk all the time," she told E!. "And I think that that is a testament to the beautiful time that we all had making this film together."

Emma currently costars with aunt Julia's two-time rom-com costar Richard Gere, as well as with Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey, in the new romantic comedy Maybe I Do. The film follows two married couples involved in affairs with each other — until they realize their children (Emma and Bracey) are considering getting married.

Maybe I Do is in theaters on Jan. 27.

