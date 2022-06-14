Emma Roberts Reacts to 'Queen' Neve Campbell Not Returning for Scream 6: 'This Can't Be Real'

Emma Roberts can't wrap her head around Neve Campbell not returning for the next Scream movie.

Earlier this month, Campbell, 48, confirmed that she will not be back for the upcoming sixth movie in the horror franchise after starring in each entry since the 1996 original.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," said the actress, who played Sidney Prescott in the movies. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," Campbell added.

Roberts, 31, played Campbell's onscreen cousin Jill in 2011's Scream 4. She was asked about the actress's departure during an interview with Jake's Takes while promoting her new movie Abandoned.

"Someone just sent me that [news] last night, and I was like, 'This can't be real news. Like, this has to be fake!' " said Roberts. "I mean, she's queen. That's all I have to say."

Emma Roberts, Neve Campbell Scream 4 Credit: Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Campbell last returned for the fifth installment, which premiered earlier this year. From Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, it was the first film in the franchise to not have director Wes Craven attached, after he died of a brain tumor in August 2015.

Some other Scream movie alums have spoken out about Campbell's decision to not reprise her iconic role.

Matthew Lillard expressed his support for his former costar during a Twitter Spaces chat with Midnite Movie Club, saying, "Did Tom Cruise take less money for [Top Gun: Maverick]? F--- no, dude. So why is a woman supposed to take less? Why wouldn't you pay her more as the series goes on? Was Scream 5 a hit or not a hit? It was a smash hit. Did they make a s--- ton of money? Yes."

"Should Neve Campbell be paid for the work she's done in five movies of a franchise? Yes, because she's a female lead of one of the most successful horror franchises," Lillard added.