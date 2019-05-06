Emma Roberts Opens Up About Splitting from Ex-Fiancé Evan Peters: 'Losing Something Is Hard'

Emma Roberts seems to be moving on from her relationship with ex-fiancé Evan Peters — but that hasn’t made the loss easier.

The 28-year-old actress graces the June cover of Cosmopolitan in which she opens up about losing her best friend and romantic partner.

“I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard,” she says. “Losing something is hard.”

She continues, “I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle. When you’re low, you think it’s never going to end. When you’re high, you’re so scared of it ending.”

“And I’ve lived in both of those places for too long,” she adds.

Emma Roberts Ellen von Unwerth

Roberts ended her long-term relationship with Peters, 32, in March after seven years together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

They met while filming the 2013 indie Adult World. The pair began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters popped the question over the holidays.

Since their breakup, however, Roberts has been spotted out with actor Garrett Hedlund.

RELATED: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Call Off Engagement After 7 Years Together: Source

The two were photographed holding hands in New York City in late March just weeks after reports emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing while on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Roberts and Hedlund were even spotted shopping together on Easter.

A source told PEOPLE in April Roberts and Hedlund are taking things slow.

“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” the source said. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”