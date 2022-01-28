Emma Roberts also talks about crossing over from the "nice, teen girl" image of her Nickelodeon days to "edgier roles" with American Horror Story and Scream Queens

Emma Roberts Never Felt Pressure to Match Aunt Julia Roberts' Career: 'I'm Just Doing My Own Thing'

Emma Roberts is charting her own career path.

The actress told Tatler in the magazine's March 2022 cover story that she never felt pressure to emulate her famous aunt Julia Roberts' movie career. Emma is the daughter of the Oscar winner's brother, actor Eric Roberts, and Kelly Cunningham.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I'm just doing my own thing," said Emma, 30.

The actress was a Nickelodeon star with Unfabulous, also taking on family friendly movies like 20016's Aquamarine, 2007's Nancy Drew and 2009's Hotel for Dogs. She said she was excited to take on different, darker roles when American Horror Story and Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy gave her the chance.

"My favorite parts have been ones that people don't expect — when Ryan Murphy cast me in American Horror Story, for example. People saw me as this nice, teen girl and I couldn't get older, edgier roles at the time," said Emma. "He gave me that opportunity, and I'd love to do that for others."

EMMA ROBERTS FOR TATLER Credit: Victor Demarchelier

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma recalled being on set for some of Julia's big movies when she was little, like Erin Brockovich and America's Sweethearts.

"I'd write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books. I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is 'learn as you go,' " she explained.

Emma Roberts, Julia Roberts Emma Roberts with Julia Roberts in 2012 | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic