Julia Roberts Tells Niece Emma 'I Love You Beyond Measure' After Sweet Birthday Message

Emma Roberts wished a special family member a happy birthday Monday — her aunt, Julia Roberts!

The American Horror Story actress, 28, celebrated her famous relative’s 52nd birthday with a sweet post to Instagram.

Emma shared a photo of the two actresses smiling to her social media, which garnered nearly 100,000 likes and a heartfelt response from her Aunt Julia.

“Happy Birthday Aunt @juliaroberts 🎂 you are the queen! I love you 🍰🥂❤️,” she captioned the picture.

The Pretty Woman star was quick to reply to her niece’s birthday wishes.

“I Love You beyond measure 💖,” Julia wrote back, her response gaining over 8,000 likes.

Emma wasn’t the only celebrity to send Julia some birthday love.

After the Oscar-winning actress celebrated her birthday by posting a photo of herself on Instagram, many of Roberts’ celebrity friends, including Rita Wilson and Jennifer Aniston, sent well-wishes to the Homecoming actress.

“Happy Birthday! I think you transposed the numbers. It’s 25, right? Love you!!!!” jokingly wrote Wilson, 63.

“Happy Birthday, beauty!! 🥳❤️” added Aniston, 50.

Food Network’s Girl Meets Farm host Molly Yeh wrote, “happy birthday, julia!!!!!! 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” while Manchester United soccer player Jesse Lingard commented, “Happy Birthday 🎊🎉🎁.”

“Happy Birthday!!! 💋💋,” wrote Bruce Bozzi, the Palms Restaurant businessman and host of Lunch with Bruce radio talk show.

As Roberts celebrates another year of life, it’s likely she’ll be spending it with her loved ones, including her husband Danny Moder and their three children — twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 14; and son Henry, 12.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar last October, Roberts reflected on her milestone 50th birthday in 2017 and revealed that she had figured out what getting older is all about.

“It’s about turning even more into the person your loved ones know you to be… That was turning 50 for me. It was pretty spectacular,” she told the outlet.