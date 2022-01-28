Emma Roberts Says 'I Love Where I'm Standing Now' amid Split from Garrett Hedlund

"I like who I am more than I ever have," Emma Roberts tells Tatler

Emma Roberts is happy at 30.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the Holidate actress and Garrett Hedlund, who share 1-year-old son Rhodes, broke up.

In a new cover story for Tatler's March issue, Roberts declined to comment about their relationship status. She added, though, that she is content with where she is in life as a new mom.

"I'm at a place where I can say I may not have got everything right but I like who I am more than I ever have," she said. "My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand, and I love where I'm standing now at the age of 30."

EMMA ROBERTS FOR TATLER Credit: Victor Demarchelier

A source told PEOPLE last week that Roberts and Hedlund, 37, broke things off a few weeks ago after a rocky few months in their relationship. "It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," the source said.

Reps for Roberts and Hedlund did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Two days after it was revealed that the pair had split, TMZ reported that Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication while in Franklin County, Tennessee.

Bond for the misdemeanor arrest had been set at $2,100, the outlet reported. When contacted by PEOPLE, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Hedlund was "no longer here."

A representative for Hedlund could not be reached for comment.

Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts Credit: getty (2)

Roberts and Hedlund began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 and then shared the baby's first photo and his name in January 2021. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," she wrote. "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Roberts previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom. "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child," she said last July.