Going Strong! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Step Out for Casual Walk in Los Angeles

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are still going strong.

The actors stepped out for a casual walk on Sunday in Los Feliz, their first sighting together since an Easter date in April.

Roberts, 28, and Hedlund, 34, were dressed casually for the outing, with Roberts sporting a bright red top over light jeans and Hedlund opting for a blue hoodie with vintage jeans.

The two were photographed holding hands in New York City in late March just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing while on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

The outing came as news that Roberts and on-and-off boyfriend Evan Peters called off their engagement for the second time after seven years together. The confirmation came after Roberts and Hedlund were first spotted together.

Image zoom Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund BACKGRID

After her split from Peters, a source told PEOPLE Roberts was taking things slow with Hedlund.

“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” the source said at the time. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”

Roberts and Peters met while filming the 2013 indie Adult World. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters popped the question over the holidays.

They previously called off their engagement in 2015 but soon rekindled their romance.

Hedlund was famously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst for four years before they split in 2016.