Bowling Date! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Bond on Sporty Outing

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund escaped the summer heat this weekend for a trip to the bowling alley.

The couple were photographed on Saturday as they visited a bowling alley in Los Angeles.

Each carried personalized bowling bags for the occasion.

Roberts, 28, had a yellow bowling bag, which complimented her casual outfit of blue jeans, a white tank top, and a side-strap purse. Hedlund, 34, had a bright blue bowling bag and wore a black short-sleeve T-shirt, dark jeans, and matching black hat.

It was a rare outing for Roberts and Hedlund, who have been spending more time together in public as of recent.

Just last Wednesday, on July 10, the two actors stepped out for a casual walk in Los Feliz, their first sighting together since an Easter date in April.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

It’s been nearly five months since Roberts and Hedlund’s relationship first went public.

The two were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles in March. Weeks later, the new couple was spotted holding hands in New York City.

Their relationship is the first for Roberts since she and on-and-off boyfriend of seven years Evan Peters called off their engagement for the second time.

Roberts and Peters, 32, met while filming the 2013 indie Adult World. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters popped the question over the holidays.

They previously called off their engagement in 2015 but soon rekindled their romance. Their parting was confirmed after Roberts and Hedlund were first spotted together.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

A source previously told PEOPLE Roberts, who will be back next season for American Horror Story: 1984, was taking things slow with Hedlund.

“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” the source said at the time. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”

Hedlund, of Friday Night Lights fame, was famously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst for four years before they split in 2016.