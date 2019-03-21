Inside Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Rollercoaster Relationship: From Love to an Arrest

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters might not be getting married after all.

The American Horror Story costars have ended their engagement after seven years together, a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rumors swirled after Us Weekly and The Blast reported that Roberts was spotted kissing Garrett Hedlund during an outing on Monday night. The two were reportedly seen out to dinner and later shared a kiss outside the restaurant.

Roberts, 28, and Peters, 32, met while filming the 2013 indie comedy Adult World. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters popped the question over the holidays.

The two spent much of their relationship working on various Ryan Murphy projects together.

“It’s really amazing,” Peters told PEOPLE in 2014 of working with his then-fiancée on Murphy’s American Horror Story in New Orleans. “You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well. It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts Michael Kovac/Getty

But their relationship hit an early snag in 2013 when Roberts was arrested for domestic violence after someone reportedly heard a dispute coming from the couple’s Montreal hotel room and called authorities. Canadian police allegedly discovered Peters with a bloody nose and a bite mark.

A law enforcement source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that there was a conflict between a couple in Montreal on the reported date and that a female was arrested, but declined to state who was involved because prosecutors weren’t pressing charges and the case had been closed.

The couple later released a joint statement to PEOPLE addressing the incident.

“It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” according to the statement from their reps. “Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it.”

WATCH: The Stars of ‘American Animals’ Open Up About Working With Evan Peters: ‘He’s Not Goofing Around’

The two overcame the incident and were together until June 2015, when they called off their engagement for the first time. But it seemed like a short-lived separation as they were spotted holding hands on an outing in August.

Evans and Peters were fully back together by the end of the year when they spent the New Year’s holiday together.

The two kept their relationship private after that, with Peters making infrequent appearances on Roberts’ Instagram until this year when the actress wished him a happy birthday.

“#happybirthday my love,” Roberts wrote alongside a picture of Peters holding a coffee filter and making an unamused face at the camera.