Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline

Over the course of their seven-year relationship, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters had plenty of ups and downs.

The duo first met on the set of their film Adult World in 2012, though sparks didn't exactly fly immediately. It wasn't until a few months after filming wrapped that the duo became a couple — but even then, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Throughout their relationship, Peters and Roberts experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows, including an alleged domestic violence incident, an engagement, costarring roles and three breakups.

After Roberts and Peters called it off for good in March 2019, Roberts reflected on their breakup. "I'm realizing that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle," she told Cosmopolitan at the time. "When you're low, you think it's never going to end. When you're high, you're so scared of it ending."

From their costarring roles to their final breakup, here's everything to know about Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' relationship.

February 2012: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters meet

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Peters and Roberts first met on the set of their film Adult World. Though Roberts had a crush on him, nothing romantic happened between them until they finished shooting. "On set, I was like 'Oh yeah, we're totally going to date,' and I would try to flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye," Roberts recalled to Chelsea Handler in February 2014. "He literally didn't speak to me the entire movie, like thought I was so weird."

Roberts added of her Adult World character, "I have no makeup on, it looks like I cut my own hair off. I was not exactly looking cute to get a man."

July 14, 2012: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters spark relationship rumors

Peters and Roberts first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands at her stylist Emily Current's wedding. "They were holding hands and locking arms at the wedding and looked really cute," a source told Just Jared at the time.

January 13, 2013: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters make their red carpet debut

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Peters and Roberts walked their first red carpet as a couple on Jan. 13, 2013. After the 70th Annual Golden Globes, the duo attended the ​​InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty together, posing for photographs on the red carpet.

July 7, 2013: Emma Roberts is reportedly arrested for domestic violence

After an alleged domestic violence incident in Montreal, Roberts was reportedly arrested. Per reports, someone called the authorities on the couple after overhearing a dispute, and Roberts was taken into custody.

"It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding," Roberts and Peters' reps told PEOPLE at the time. "Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it."

January 2014: Evan Peters proposes to Emma Roberts

Donato Sardella/WireImage

Roberts and Peters got engaged in January 2014 over the holidays in New York City. Peters proposed to her with a pink gold and diamond ring. The duo then headed to London to celebrate New Year's.

March 29, 2014: Evan Peters opens up about working with Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts Instagram

During an interview with PEOPLE in March 2019, Peters shared what it was like to work with Roberts. At the time, they had just finished filming American Horror Story: Coven in New Orleans. "It's really amazing. You're at set and you're in a city that you don't really know that well," he explained to PEOPLE. "It's nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city."

Peters added, "On set if you're having a bad day or whatever, you can go to somebody and talk to her and she's right there. You don't have to wait until you're done working, so it was nice."

June 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters call off their engagement

On June 12, 2015, PEOPLE confirmed that Peters and Roberts called off their engagement and broke up after three years together. A source close to Roberts explained the split, "​​They grew apart. They both had a lot of growing to do and it was better that they do it on their own."

August 23, 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters go out to dinner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Two months after their breakup, Peters and Roberts were spotted out to dinner together on Aug. 23, 2015. In photos, they were walking together and smiling while leaving the Izakaya restaurant in West Hollywood, but there was no sign they were anything but platonic.

September 4, 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are spotted holding hands

Reconciliation rumors started on Sept. 4, 2015, when Roberts and Peters were photographed holding hands. They walked hand-in-hand while leaving the Beverly Center, a mall in Los Angeles.

November 18, 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters go on a date

Peters and Roberts had a date night in November 2015 at Roku, a sushi restaurant in L.A. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Emma Roberts and Evan Peters seem to be back together. They had a date night last night at Roku – just the two of them. Super cuddly, were holding hands, laughing and smiling."

The insider added, "They looked super happy together and noshed on sushi and a few rounds of cocktails before leaving the restaurant together."

January 1, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters celebrate New Year's together

Christopher Polk/Getty

Peters and Roberts rang in the new year together with a trip to Malibu. PEOPLE confirmed that Roberts booked a $4,500 a night beachside property on Airbnb to celebrate the holiday with her former fiancé.

January 6, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are spotted on another date

Though they still didn't confirm their relationship, Roberts and Peters were spotted on another date night on Jan. 6, 2016. They went out to dinner at Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, further sparking romance rumors.

March 17, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters go Instagram official

Emma Roberts Instagram

After months of speculation surrounding Roberts and Peters' relationship status, Roberts cleared things up with an Instagram post. In the photo, the duo has their arms wrapped around each other at the peak of a hike. Roberts added a simple heart emoji caption to the post, confirming they were back together.

October 1, 2016: Evan Peters says he "just love[s]" Emma Roberts

At the premiere of American Horror Story: Hotel, Peters opened up about his relationship with Roberts. "She is really great," he told reporters. When asked about their relationship status, he gave a thumbs up.

"I just love her," Peters added, complimenting his girlfriend's acting on Scream Queens. "I have been watching. I love it! She's so funny in it. She's spot-on with the character," added Peters.

May 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters break up again

Robert Kamau/GC Images

In May 2016, Roberts and Peters apparently went their separate ways again. At the time, Roberts was spotted with Christopher Hines, a documentary filmmaker. "They met through her best friend [stylist Brit Smith]," a source told PEOPLE. "Brit is dating Christopher's brother."

November 25, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are reportedly back together

By the fall of 2016, it seemed like Roberts and Peters had gotten back on track. The couple were photographed kissing while shopping in Provincetown, MA, according to a TMZ report.

January 20, 2017: Emma Roberts wishes Evan Peters a happy birthday

Emma Roberts Instagram

Roberts gave Peters a sweet shout-out for his 30th birthday on Jan. 20, 2017. "Happy Birthday to the guy who gave me a piggy back ride from the Colosseum to our hotel because my feet hurt," she wrote alongside a photo of her on Peters' back. "Happy 30th my love ❤️."

March 20, 2019: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters call off their engagement

After seven years of dating on and off, PEOPLE confirmed that Roberts and Peters had ended their engagement for good in March 2019. That same month, Roberts was spotted kissing actor Garrett Hedlund.

May 6, 2019: Emma Roberts opens up about her breakup with Evan Peters

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In her June 2019 cover interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts opened up about her and Peters' split. "I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard," she told the outlet.