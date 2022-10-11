Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters first met on the set of 'Adult World' in 2012. The former couple were on and off for seven years before they split in 2019

By
Published on October 11, 2022 05:07 PM
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo: Emma McIntyre/VF18/WireImage

Over the course of their seven-year relationship, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters had plenty of ups and downs.

The duo first met on the set of their film Adult World in 2012, though sparks didn't exactly fly immediately. It wasn't until a few months after filming wrapped that the duo became a couple — but even then, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing. Throughout their relationship, Peters and Roberts experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows, including an alleged domestic violence incident, an engagement, costarring roles and three breakups.

After Roberts and Peters called it off for good in March 2019, Roberts reflected on their breakup. "I'm realizing that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle," she told Cosmopolitan at the time. "When you're low, you think it's never going to end. When you're high, you're so scared of it ending."

From their costarring roles to their final breakup, here's everything to know about Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' relationship.

February 2012: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters meet

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts attend Opening of LA rag & bone Flagship store on October 26, 2012 in Los Angeles, California
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Peters and Roberts first met on the set of their film Adult World. Though Roberts had a crush on him, nothing romantic happened between them until they finished shooting. "On set, I was like 'Oh yeah, we're totally going to date,' and I would try to flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye," Roberts recalled to Chelsea Handler in February 2014. "He literally didn't speak to me the entire movie, like thought I was so weird."

Roberts added of her Adult World character, "I have no makeup on, it looks like I cut my own hair off. I was not exactly looking cute to get a man."

July 14, 2012: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters spark relationship rumors

Peters and Roberts first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands at her stylist Emily Current's wedding. "They were holding hands and locking arms at the wedding and looked really cute," a source told Just Jared at the time.

January 13, 2013: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters make their red carpet debut

Evan Peters and actress Emma Roberts arrive at the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Peters and Roberts walked their first red carpet as a couple on Jan. 13, 2013. After the 70th Annual Golden Globes, the duo attended the ​​InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty together, posing for photographs on the red carpet.

July 7, 2013: Emma Roberts is reportedly arrested for domestic violence

After an alleged domestic violence incident in Montreal, Roberts was reportedly arrested. Per reports, someone called the authorities on the couple after overhearing a dispute, and Roberts was taken into custody.

"It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding," Roberts and Peters' reps told PEOPLE at the time. "Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it."

January 2014: Evan Peters proposes to Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts (L) and Evan Peters attend the Sandro Paris celebration at Chateau Marmont with a special performance by Polica at Chateau Marmont on March 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Donato Sardella/WireImage

Roberts and Peters got engaged in January 2014 over the holidays in New York City. Peters proposed to her with a pink gold and diamond ring. The duo then headed to London to celebrate New Year's.

March 29, 2014: Evan Peters opens up about working with Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters
Emma Roberts Instagram

During an interview with PEOPLE in March 2019, Peters shared what it was like to work with Roberts. At the time, they had just finished filming American Horror Story: Coven in New Orleans. "It's really amazing. You're at set and you're in a city that you don't really know that well," he explained to PEOPLE. "It's nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city."

Peters added, "On set if you're having a bad day or whatever, you can go to somebody and talk to her and she's right there. You don't have to wait until you're done working, so it was nice."

June 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters call off their engagement

On June 12, 2015, PEOPLE confirmed that Peters and Roberts called off their engagement and broke up after three years together. A source close to Roberts explained the split, "​​They grew apart. They both had a lot of growing to do and it was better that they do it on their own."

August 23, 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters go out to dinner

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attend Chopard at 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Two months after their breakup, Peters and Roberts were spotted out to dinner together on Aug. 23, 2015. In photos, they were walking together and smiling while leaving the Izakaya restaurant in West Hollywood, but there was no sign they were anything but platonic.

September 4, 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are spotted holding hands

Reconciliation rumors started on Sept. 4, 2015, when Roberts and Peters were photographed holding hands. They walked hand-in-hand while leaving the Beverly Center, a mall in Los Angeles.

November 18, 2015: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters go on a date

Peters and Roberts had a date night in November 2015 at Roku, a sushi restaurant in L.A. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Emma Roberts and Evan Peters seem to be back together. They had a date night last night at Roku – just the two of them. Super cuddly, were holding hands, laughing and smiling."

The insider added, "They looked super happy together and noshed on sushi and a few rounds of cocktails before leaving the restaurant together."

January 1, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters celebrate New Year's together

Emma Roberts (L) and actor Evan Peters attend the Fox Broadcasting Company, Twentieth Century Fox Television and FX celebration of their 2013 EMMY nominees at Soleto on September 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Christopher Polk/Getty

Peters and Roberts rang in the new year together with a trip to Malibu. PEOPLE confirmed that Roberts booked a $4,500 a night beachside property on Airbnb to celebrate the holiday with her former fiancé.

January 6, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are spotted on another date

Though they still didn't confirm their relationship, Roberts and Peters were spotted on another date night on Jan. 6, 2016. They went out to dinner at Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, further sparking romance rumors.

March 17, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters go Instagram official

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters
Emma Roberts Instagram

After months of speculation surrounding Roberts and Peters' relationship status, Roberts cleared things up with an Instagram post. In the photo, the duo has their arms wrapped around each other at the peak of a hike. Roberts added a simple heart emoji caption to the post, confirming they were back together.

October 1, 2016: Evan Peters says he "just love[s]" Emma Roberts

At the premiere of American Horror Story: Hotel, Peters opened up about his relationship with Roberts. "She is really great," he told reporters. When asked about their relationship status, he gave a thumbs up.

"I just love her," Peters added, complimenting his girlfriend's acting on Scream Queens. "I have been watching. I love it! She's so funny in it. She's spot-on with the character," added Peters.

May 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters break up again

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts seen in Manhattan on April 26, 2017 in New York City
Robert Kamau/GC Images

In May 2016, Roberts and Peters apparently went their separate ways again. At the time, Roberts was spotted with Christopher Hines, a documentary filmmaker. "They met through her best friend [stylist Brit Smith]," a source told PEOPLE. "Brit is dating Christopher's brother."

November 25, 2016: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters are reportedly back together

By the fall of 2016, it seemed like Roberts and Peters had gotten back on track. The couple were photographed kissing while shopping in Provincetown, MA, according to a TMZ report.

January 20, 2017: Emma Roberts wishes Evan Peters a happy birthday

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters
Emma Roberts Instagram

Roberts gave Peters a sweet shout-out for his 30th birthday on Jan. 20, 2017. "Happy Birthday to the guy who gave me a piggy back ride from the Colosseum to our hotel because my feet hurt," she wrote alongside a photo of her on Peters' back. "Happy 30th my love ❤️."

March 20, 2019: Emma Roberts and Evan Peters call off their engagement

After seven years of dating on and off, PEOPLE confirmed that Roberts and Peters had ended their engagement for good in March 2019. That same month, Roberts was spotted kissing actor Garrett Hedlund.

May 6, 2019: Emma Roberts opens up about her breakup with Evan Peters

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attend the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In her June 2019 cover interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts opened up about her and Peters' split. "I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard," she told the outlet.

Related Articles
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson
https://www.instagram.com/p/CEif_2EAEz3/
Emma Roberts Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Child, a Baby Boy, with Garrett Hedlund
Zac Efron attends the Australian premiere of 'Baywatch' at Hoyts EQ on May 18, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Zac Efron's Dating History: From Vanessa Hudgens to Vanessa Valladares
Emma Stone and Dave McCary attend the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center on January 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement
Emma Stone and Dave McCary's Relationship Timeline
Eiza González and Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Relationship Timeline
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy
Chris Pine's Dating History: From Annabelle Wallis to Olivia Munn
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan arrive to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184215 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph's Relationship Timeline
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Canadian actor Simu Liu and actress Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022
Simu Liu and Jade Bender's Relationship Timeline
Mariska Hargitay (R) and husband actor Peter Hermann arrive at the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 28, 2007 in Los Angeles, California
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's Relationship Timeline
Nina Dobrev (L) and Ian Somerhalder attend the 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California
Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev's Relationship: A Look Back
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Relationship Timeline