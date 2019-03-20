Did Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Call Off Engagement? Actress Spotted Out with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters might not be getting married after all.

The American Horror Story costars seem to have ended their engagement after eight years together, according to multiple reports.

Rumors swirled after Us Weekly and The Blast reported that Roberts was seen kissing Garrett Hedlund during an outing on Monday night. The two were reportedly seen out to dinner and later shared a kiss outside the restaurant.

Reps for all three haven’t immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Roberts, 24, and Peters, 28, met while filming the 2013 indie Adult World. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters popped the question over the holidays.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty; Roy Rochlin/WireImage

“It’s really amazing,” Peters told PEOPLE in 2014 of working with his fiancée on Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology in New Orleans. “You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well. It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

They previously called off their engagement in 2015 but soon rekindled their romance.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actors hit a rough patch in July 2013, when Roberts was arrested in connection with domestic violence in Montreal, Canada.

“It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” their reps said in a joint statement. “Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it.”

Hedlund, 34, is currently starring in Netflix’s Triple Frontier opposite Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. He was famously in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst for four years before they split in 2016.