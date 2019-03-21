'I Just Love Her': Everything Evan Peters & Emma Roberts Said About Their On-and-Off Relationship

The private couple shared a few glimpses into their happy days in a handful of interviews through the years

More
placeholder
By
Kate Hogan
March 21, 2019 10:02 AM
<p>&ldquo;I mean, I think it&rsquo;s all about just really knowing who you are yourself, and staying grounded with your family and with your friends.&rdquo;</p> <p>&mdash; Roberts, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/emma-roberts-talks-navigating-public-love-life/">to PEOPLE Now in 2017, </a>after the two had reunited</p>
pinterest

“I mean, I think it’s all about just really knowing who you are yourself, and staying grounded with your family and with your friends.”

— Roberts, to PEOPLE Now in 2017, after the two had reunited

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>&ldquo;It&rsquo;s really amazing [working together]. You&rsquo;re at set and you&rsquo;re in a city that you don&rsquo;t really know that well. It&rsquo;s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.&rdquo;</p> <p>&mdash; Peters, on working together in 2014, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/evan-peters-and-emma-roberts-the-actor-shares-what-its-like-to-work-together/">to PEOPLE</a></p>
pinterest

“It’s really amazing [working together]. You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well. It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

— Peters, on working together in 2014, to PEOPLE

Splash News Online
<p>&#8220;She is really great. I just love her.&#8221;</p> <p>&mdash; Peters, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/evan-peters-on-his-relationship-with-on-again-off-again-girlfriend-emma-roberts-i-just-love-her/">at the 2015 premiere of <em>American Horror Story: Hotel</em></a>, praising his girlfriend&#8217;s acting chops</p>
pinterest

“She is really great. I just love her.”

— Peters, at the 2015 premiere of American Horror Story: Hotel, praising his girlfriend’s acting chops

FameFlynet
<p>&ldquo;I think it&rsquo;s easy to get so caught up in it because now with social media, there is no stepping away, really, because even when you do it&rsquo;s still all on your phone. So I think [it&rsquo;s about] figuring out how to really step away and kind of turn it off and make time for yourself and your real life.&rdquo;</p> <p>&mdash; Roberts, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/emma-roberts-talks-navigating-public-love-life/">to PEOPLE Now in 2017, </a>after the two had reunited</p>
pinterest

“I think it’s easy to get so caught up in it because now with social media, there is no stepping away, really, because even when you do it’s still all on your phone. So I think [it’s about] figuring out how to really step away and kind of turn it off and make time for yourself and your real life.”

— Roberts, to PEOPLE Now in 2017, after the two had reunited

John Lamparski/WireImage
<p>&ldquo;On set if you&rsquo;re having a bad day or whatever, you can go to somebody and talk to her and she&rsquo;s right there. You don&rsquo;t have to wait until you&rsquo;re done working, so it was nice.&rdquo;</p> <p>&mdash; Peters, on working together in 2014, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/evan-peters-and-emma-roberts-the-actor-shares-what-its-like-to-work-together/">to PEOPLE</a></p>
pinterest

“On set if you’re having a bad day or whatever, you can go to somebody and talk to her and she’s right there. You don’t have to wait until you’re done working, so it was nice.”

— Peters, on working together in 2014, to PEOPLE

<p>&ldquo;On set, I was like &lsquo;Oh yeah, we&rsquo;re totally going to date,&rsquo; and I would try to flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye. He literally didn&rsquo;t speak to me the entire movie, like thought I was so weird. I [had] no makeup on, it looks like I cut my own hair off. I was not exactly looking cute to get a man.&rdquo;</p> <p>&mdash; Roberts, of the pair&#8217;s meeting on the&nbsp;<em>Adult World</em> set, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/emma-roberts-on-fianc-evan-peters-he-thought-i-was-so-weird/">to Chelsea Handler in 2014</a></p>
pinterest

“On set, I was like ‘Oh yeah, we’re totally going to date,’ and I would try to flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye. He literally didn’t speak to me the entire movie, like thought I was so weird. I [had] no makeup on, it looks like I cut my own hair off. I was not exactly looking cute to get a man.”

— Roberts, of the pair’s meeting on the Adult World set, to Chelsea Handler in 2014

1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 6 Michael Kovac/Getty

“I mean, I think it’s all about just really knowing who you are yourself, and staying grounded with your family and with your friends.”

— Roberts, to PEOPLE Now in 2017, after the two had reunited

Advertisement
2 of 6 Splash News Online

“It’s really amazing [working together]. You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well. It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

— Peters, on working together in 2014, to PEOPLE

3 of 6 FameFlynet

“She is really great. I just love her.”

— Peters, at the 2015 premiere of American Horror Story: Hotel, praising his girlfriend’s acting chops

Advertisement
4 of 6 John Lamparski/WireImage

“I think it’s easy to get so caught up in it because now with social media, there is no stepping away, really, because even when you do it’s still all on your phone. So I think [it’s about] figuring out how to really step away and kind of turn it off and make time for yourself and your real life.”

— Roberts, to PEOPLE Now in 2017, after the two had reunited

Advertisement
5 of 6

“On set if you’re having a bad day or whatever, you can go to somebody and talk to her and she’s right there. You don’t have to wait until you’re done working, so it was nice.”

— Peters, on working together in 2014, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
6 of 6

“On set, I was like ‘Oh yeah, we’re totally going to date,’ and I would try to flirt with him, which ended up looking like I had something in my eye. He literally didn’t speak to me the entire movie, like thought I was so weird. I [had] no makeup on, it looks like I cut my own hair off. I was not exactly looking cute to get a man.”

— Roberts, of the pair’s meeting on the Adult World set, to Chelsea Handler in 2014

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.