Emma Roberts Shares PDA-Filled Afternoon Stroll with Cody John in New York City

Emma Roberts is smitten with her new beau.

Roberts, 31, couldn't keep her hands off fellow actor Cody John while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

John — who has starred in The CW's In the Dark and Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga — and Roberts were both all smiles as they leaned in for a sweet kiss.

The pair walked around hand-in-hand, with Roberts clad in an emerald-green peacoat with black booties. John wore a black hoodie, tie-dye blue sweatpants and a neutral chestnut-brown coat.

Both kept their sunglasses on as they strolled through the city Wednesday afternoon.

Cody John and Emma Roberts. BrosNYC/BACKGRID

Fans got their first look at the relationship when John went public with Roberts on Instagram in August. He shared a photo of the two kissing while onboard a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet."

Roberts shared her first confirmation of the romance on New Year's Eve. The Maybe I Do actress posted a series of photos from the year alongside the caption, "#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties! 🪩 🥂."

The cover photo of the post was a snap of her and John walking hand-in-hand while she was clad in an astronaut outfit, seemingly from the set of her upcoming Prime Video movie Space Cadet — which she called her "dream project" back in November 2022.

Representatives for Roberts and John did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about their relationship.

Before being spotted with John, Roberts dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 2-year old son Rhodes, for three years. The couple separated in January 2022, but have continued to co-parent Rhodes.

Hedlund, 38, shared a sweet message for Roberts on Mother's Day last year, calling her "the most beautiful mother."

"You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night," he wrote in a handwritten letter shared on Instagram. "All my love."

Before Hedlund, the American Horror Story star was previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019.