Emma Roberts Shares PDA-Filled Afternoon Stroll with Cody John in New York City

Fans got their first look at the relationship when John went public with Roberts on Instagram in August

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 01:20 PM
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John are all smiles as they hold hands and kiss during a romantic PDA-filled moment in Manhattan’s Downtown area
Cody John and Emma Roberts. Photo: BrosNYC/BACKGRID

Emma Roberts is smitten with her new beau.

Roberts, 31, couldn't keep her hands off fellow actor Cody John while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

John — who has starred in The CW's In the Dark and Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga — and Roberts were both all smiles as they leaned in for a sweet kiss.

The pair walked around hand-in-hand, with Roberts clad in an emerald-green peacoat with black booties. John wore a black hoodie, tie-dye blue sweatpants and a neutral chestnut-brown coat.

Both kept their sunglasses on as they strolled through the city Wednesday afternoon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John are all smiles as they hold hands and kiss during a romantic PDA-filled moment in Manhattan’s Downtown area
Cody John and Emma Roberts. BrosNYC/BACKGRID

RELATED GALLERY: Love Is in the Air! See All of the New Celebrity Couples of 2022

Fans got their first look at the relationship when John went public with Roberts on Instagram in August. He shared a photo of the two kissing while onboard a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet."

Roberts shared her first confirmation of the romance on New Year's Eve. The Maybe I Do actress posted a series of photos from the year alongside the caption, "#2022 I loved you ❤️ happy new year hotties! 🪩 🥂."

The cover photo of the post was a snap of her and John walking hand-in-hand while she was clad in an astronaut outfit, seemingly from the set of her upcoming Prime Video movie Space Cadet — which she called her "dream project" back in November 2022.

Representatives for Roberts and John did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment about their relationship.

Before being spotted with John, Roberts dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares 2-year old son Rhodes, for three years. The couple separated in January 2022, but have continued to co-parent Rhodes.

Hedlund, 38, shared a sweet message for Roberts on Mother's Day last year, calling her "the most beautiful mother."

"You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night," he wrote in a handwritten letter shared on Instagram. "All my love."

Before Hedlund, the American Horror Story star was previously engaged to Evan Peters, whom she dated on and off from 2012 to 2019.

Related Articles
Emma Roberts 'Maybe I Do' film screening
Emma Roberts Says Juggling Work with a 2-Year-Old Baby Is a 'Full-Time Job'
Sebastian Stan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Sebastian Stan's Dating History: From Leighton Meester to Annabelle Wallis
Emma Roberts Posts Rare Photo of Son Rhodes On His Birthday
Emma Roberts Celebrates Son Rhodes' Second Birthday with Rare Photo: 'I Love You Beyond!'
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Spotted On A Romantic Stroll In New York City
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Go for Stroll in New York City
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Emma Roberts attends ROCK4EB! at Private Residence on October 06, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for EB); https://www.instagram.com/emmaroberts/?hl=en. Emma Roberts /Instagram
Emma Roberts Adopts New Rescue Chihuahua Puppy: 'We Love Him So Much'
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Had the 'Best Day' Being Styled by Son Rhodes, 16 Months — See the Cute Photos!
Garrett Hedlund
Garrett Hedlund Shares Handwritten Note to Ex Emma Roberts on Mother's Day: 'You Gave Us a Gift'
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are Spotted Holding Hands During a Rare Outing in New York City
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Spotted Holding Hands in New York City
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Saga: Everything to Know
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline
Emma Roberts x DSW
Emma Roberts Is Ready for Fall as the Face of DSW's New Footwear Collection