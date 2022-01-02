Emma Roberts' Childhood Photo Mistaken for Emma Watson in Harry Potter Reunion Special

"GUYS HELP ME," one eagle-eyed fan wrote, pointing out that the HBO Max Harry Potter reunion special mistakenly used a childhood photo of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson

Emma Roberts' letter from Hogwarts appears to have arrived about 20 years late.

The American Horror Story actress, 30, was mistaken for Emma Watson when her childhood photo was accidentally featured in the reunion special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is now streaming on HBO Max.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One eagle-eyed fan pointed out the flub, posting a screenshot of the photo, in which a young Roberts wears a pair of Minnie Mouse ears while eating breakfast, next to an identical screenshot from Roberts' Instagram feed. "GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON," the fan wrote.

Watson, 31, reunited with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and more beloved stars of the Harry Potter franchise in Return to Hogwarts, during which she revealed that she almost departed the role of Hermione Granger.

"The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way," she said, explaining that she felt a great deal of loneliness during that time. "People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it," Tom Felton added.

The Little Women actress also admitted she once had a crush on Felton, 34, after a tutoring session in which they were told to draw a picture of what they thought God looked like.

"Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard and I just don't know how to say it, but I just fell in love with him," Watson recounted, admitting that she and the Draco Malfoy actor "love each other" but nothing romantic has ever happened between them.

"I was very protective of her," Felton said, noting their three-year age gap made her feel more like a little sister. "I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day."

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Says They'll Always Have a "Close Bond"

Watson has since gone on to star in such films as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. She's also dedicated her time to activism, serving as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador and working with Time's Up on a workplace sexual harassment hotline.