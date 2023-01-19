Emma Roberts Calls Working with Aunt Julia Roberts' Two-Time Costar Richard Gere a 'Full-Circle' Moment

Emma Roberts says finally getting to work with her aunt Julia Roberts' two-time leading man Richard Gere "felt like full circle."

At a a special screening of Maybe I Do in New York City on Tuesday, Emma, 31, told Page Six that "it just made so much sense" that Gere, 73, would play her father in the upcoming romantic comedy.

"I loved him in Runaway Bride and Pretty Woman," she told the outlet, noting Gere's famous movies he starred in with Julia, 55. "Obviously, he's worked with my aunt, so to get to work with him felt like full circle."

"It's not something we talked about, but I was so excited to work with him because Runaway Bride is one of my favorite movies that they did," Emma also told PEOPLE on Tuesday when asked whether she felt Julia was "passing the torch" on to her in working with Gere.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emma Roberts and Richard Gere. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actress added that she was "so excited to work with Susan Sarandon" in the upcoming movie as well, due to the latter's past work with her aunt.

"Stepmom is an iconic movie that they worked together on," Emma told PEOPLE of Julia and Sarandon, 76. "So it was really fun to get to work with people that I've seen in some of my favorite movies."

During the event, Gere praised costar Emma, whom he told PEOPLE "has one of the most difficult roles" in the new romantic comedy.

"Obviously I loved working with her aunt, but she's her own person. She has her own career and does things her own way," Gere said when asked about working with the younger Roberts family member.

RELATED VIDEO: Richard Gere Steps Out with Wife Alejandra Silva at Maybe I Do Special Screening

"She has one of the most difficult roles, the straight and narrow among the crazy adults," Gere added of Emma's Maybe I Do part. "I think she did great."

Maybe I Do, which also stars Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Luke Bracey, follows two married couples involved in affairs with each other — until they realize their children (Emma and Bracey, 33) are considering getting married.

"They're just such pros, I would come to work every day and try to be as prepared as possible," Emma told PEOPLE Tuesday when asked about working with Maybe I Do's women cast members.

"They're so nice and so giving," she added. "It was constantly laugh out loud."

Maybe I Do is in theaters on Jan. 27.