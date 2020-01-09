Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Show Sweet PDA to Start the New Year

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are celebrating the new year by packing on the PDA.

The couple were spotted hugging outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, with Hedlund resting against a low wall while Roberts wrapped her arms around him. The two were also seen kissing as they hung out outside the hotel.

Roberts, 28, and Hedlund, 35, were first pictured together holding hands in New York City in late March 2019, just weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship when they were seen kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Since then, the two have been seen out and about both in L.A. and New York City. One of their most recent public outings came in July 2019 when they were spotted bowling together, complete with their own bowling bags.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in March 2019 that Roberts and frequent American Horror Story costar Evan Peters, 32, had called off their engagement for the second time after seven years together. The confirmation came after Roberts and Hedlund were first spotted together.

A source told PEOPLE after they were first spotted that the two are taking it slow after Roberts broke off her engagement with Peters.

“Emma is newly single and neither she nor Garrett are in the right headspace to be in a serious relationship,” says the source. “They’re just having fun hanging out and hooking up.”

Peters has since been linked to pop star Halsey, with the two stepping out together multiple times.

Roberts and Peters met while filming the 2013 indie Adult World. They began dating in the summer of 2012, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January 2014, after Peters popped the question over the holidays.

They previously called off their engagement in 2015 but soon rekindled their romance.